The things that Camilla, the meta-human concierge who will work for the Public Administration, can do

Camilla is a candidate to be one of the first meta-human concierge of the Italian Public Administration: at the moment it is a prototype, but it has already made its public debut at the Artificial or Augmented Intelligence conference? Towards a new relationship between man and machine, organized by CSI Piemonte.

Developed by the team of AI e Robotic Process Automationat the moment Camilla is able to answer all questions about CSI Piemonte and its activities. The service is constantly updated and represents a first implementation of the technology on which digital assistants that will accompany citizens in the use of digital public services may be based in the future.

One of its first concrete applications could be right at the reception at the CSI headquarterswhere it could provide information to visitors: “We have aroused the interest of many of our consortium members, who have requested to use it in their facilities – he explained to us Pietro Pacini, general director of CSI Piemonte – It could make services accessible to citizens 24 hours a day, seven days a week”.

The advent of generative artificial intelligence promises to revolutionize too the way in which digital public services can be designed, delivered and consumed. Great potential on the one hand, great challenges on the other, to guarantee high safety standards for citizens. The approval by the European Union of the AI ​​Act, which aims to regulate the permitted uses and permitted risk levels, is expected by the end of the year. Key elements of the European standard are respect for human dignity, the freedom of the individual, the respect for democracy and justice, equality and non-discrimination, citizens’ rights. Having put these elements at the centre, we need to evaluate the different risk categories and the related reactions. It should range from situations of unacceptable risk to high risk, acceptable with stringent requirements, up to low risk which does not include any obligation.

In waiting for the AI ​​Actthe regulatory references are the existing ones: for privacy and data protection, reference is made to the GDPR, furthermore in Italy they are also considered valid for AI the Design Guidelines for Public Administration digital sites and services, adopted by the Agency for Digital Italy, with Determination n. 224/2022, and the actions envisaged in the White Paper on Artificial Intelligence at the service of citizens. Added to these is due caution on the part of the PA, because considering the delicate nature of the field of application, the so-called hallucinations or biases typical of generative AI cannot be afforded.

On the days when it is made official the assignment of the national artificial intelligence center to Turinthe Piedmontese PA, accompanied by CSI, accelerates its digital transformation path through the use of artificial intelligence.

As Camilla indicates, one of possible uses of generative AI in the PA it is in the interaction with citizens, through virtual assistants capable of supporting a dialogue and providing information. Even if at first the customer will not be the citizen directly, but a Public Administration official, an expert in the sector, who receives assistance in the information search phase and then validates the answer before providing it to the user.

On thematic and very vertical information you can also think of allow direct interaction with users of the service, making the search for information faster and more efficient. Furthermore, you could have a concierge who responds in several languages, making the service more immediate for foreign citizens, and also in sign language, such as the avatar created by QuestITcapable of understanding and producing Italian sign language in real time.

In general, generative AI can be applied to make the public machine more efficient. The generation of contents or documents could be automated, at least for the research phase and the first draft, then it could be validated by humans, significantly speeding up work times. Or he can help extract information from received emails from the PA. More generally, it will allow a whole series of repetitive activities to be carried out more quickly, with very low margins of error.

Talking of data and their management, will not only help in their reading, but will also be able to provide predictive analyzes or propose simplified readings of complex and not always immediate graphs. Always however, at least in the early stages of application, as assistant to officials then able to validate and complete the answers provided by the AI.

It remains open, even and perhaps even more so in the public sector ethical question. An interesting approach to the topic is proposed by Benedetta Giovanola, holder of the Ethics for inclusive digital Europe chair at the University of Macerata: “The question we should always start from concerns what the AI ​​systems we use can do to contribute to the good of the community. In this way we could integrate from the beginning the ethical values ​​that must be present in every phase of AI use.”

In short: we should start correlating generative AI, e.g mostly in the field of Public Administrationto the concept of what we could define Ethics by design.