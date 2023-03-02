The new Samsung Galaxy S23 has been available for a few weeks. Do you already have the new smartphone in your hands? Good, but hopefully well protected – with the Pitaka MagEZ Case 3. This is not only ultra-thin, but can also be attached anywhere.

Many people get a cheap case after buying a smartphone, but it doesn’t withstand a fall and in general is often just a compromise. Not completely bad, but not 100% happy either. And can’t do anything else. Not so with Pitaka: With their case for the Samsung Galaxy S23, they make a really cool case with great extra features, even if the price is a bit steep.

Thin, light, non-slip – in a great design

The magnetic case for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is available on Amazon or directly on the Pitaka website at a price of 74.99 euros. This not only impresses with a wavy, fusion weaving design, but also with a weight of 22.5 grams. Together with the thickness of 0.95 millimeters, it is particularly thin and adheres almost unnoticed. Thanks to the aramid fibers used, your smartphone will no longer slip out of your hand.

The color variants to choose from are simple black/grey, the exotic “Ouverture” or the hip “Rhapsody”. It doesn’t matter whether you own a Samsung Galaxy S23, Plus or Ultra – you’re sure to find what you’re looking for here. All cases are precisely tailored to the respective model. The camera is also protected by a raised edge of 0.3 mm.

Pinning made easy with MagSafe

Even if it doesn’t look like it from the outside, there is a magnet in the Pitaka case, which is supposed to stick as well as the MagSafe counterpart from Apple. There is no longer a need for a bulky mobile phone holder in the car, as it is compatible with Pitaka’s MagEZ Slider and MagEZ Car Mount Pro. These offer a magnetic mobile phone holder, while your smartphone is charged wirelessly. Just hold it out, clack, and it sticks.

Furthermore, useful accessories such as the Pitaka MagEZ Card Sleeve 3 can be attached. Two cards or up to four business cards can be accommodated in this. You always have your most important cards with you on the back of your smartphone.

Pitaka MagEZ Case 3 cheaper – save a few euros

Good time to strike, because you can currently save a few euros with various offers. You get a 10 percent discount on your first order when you shop on the Pitakagermany website and subscribe to the free newsletter. On the other hand, there is a 5 percent discount when buying from Amazon if another Pitaka accessory is placed in the shopping cart.

