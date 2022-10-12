Home Technology The thinnest part of CHERRY MX ULP shaft is only 11mm CORSAIR released the new K100 AIR wireless mechanical keyboard- HKEPC Hardware
The thinnest part of the CHERRY MX ULP shaft is only 11mm
CORSAIR Releases New K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

Text: Cherry Kwok / Press Room

In order to elevate the experience of gaming, creation, and live broadcasting to another level, CORSAIR announced the launch of the new K100 AIR wireless mechanical gaming keyboard. The K100 AIR features an incredibly thin design, measuring just 11mm at its thinnest point, and features a CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile mechanical switch that combines top-notch gaming performance with everyday productivity.

CORSAIR’s new K100 AIR is an ultra-thin gaming keyboard with an elegant brushed aluminum frame that measures just 11mm at the very low point of thickness. This keyboard is a true mechanical keyboard featuring Tactile CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile ultra-compact tactile mechanical key switches that deliver satisfyingly ultra-responsive keystrokes with 0.8mm triggering.

Complementing its slim design, the K100 AIR offers a variety of flexible wireless connectivity options for connecting multiple devices. Easily switch between blazing-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS wireless technology and low-latency Bluetooth on up to three devices with one click for superb multitasking protected by AES 128-bit encryption. USB wired mode on PC and Mac supports 8,000Hz Polling Rate, powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing technology.

The keyboard’s long-lasting battery provides 50 hours of battery life with the RGB backlight on and up to 200 hours with the backlight off, ensuring you’ll play for days on end.

The K100 AIR provides full control over RGB lighting effects, with AXON running up to 20 complex hardware RGB lighting layers at once. Customize your keyboard with CORSAIR iCUE software to unlock dynamic wireless RGB control, key remapping, macro programming and synchronization with the rest of your CORSAIR RGB setup. As the aesthetic and performance focal point of your overall desktop, the K100 AIR will enhance your gaming experience.

CORSAIR’s new K100 AIR wireless mechanical gaming keyboard is now on sale with a suggested retail price of HK$ 2,288. For more information about CORSAIR products, please contact our distributor FELTON DISTRIBUTION LTD (Tel: +852 2273-8393).

FELTON Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/FeltonHK

