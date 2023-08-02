The thinnest travel charger! The Baseus CCGAN65S5-OE in review

With the CCGAN65S5-OE, Baseus offers a very unusual USB C charger. Why? At first glance, it doesn’t look that spectacular with 65W of power and two USB ports.

The special thing is the form factor. The charger is just 16.6mm thick! This makes it very interesting for travel!

But how does it look in practice? Is the Baseus 65W USB C Charger Slim also a good charger? Let’s find out in the test!

At this point many thanks to Baseus for providing the charger for this test!

The Base CCGAN65S5-OE is Tested

Let’s talk directly about what is special about the CCGAN65S5-OE and that is the dimensions.

The charger is just 16 mm thick. Basically, this is not so extremely compact for 65W, but it is flat, very flat!

This makes it easy to stow away in pockets and tight compartments.

Another special feature is the plug. A US plug is installed in the charger, but adapters for Europe and the UK are included. The charger is therefore also very suitable as a travel charger (100-240V are accepted).

Especially in the US, the charger is a bit more compact due to the mini plug.

The housing of the charger is made of plastic, which is kept in a dark silver. This makes the charger look almost as if it were made of aluminum.

The quality of the charger is still very good!

Charger connections

The Baseus CCGAN65S5-OE has a USB A and a USB C port.

USB C – 65W Power Delivery – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3,25A

USB A – 60W Quick Charge – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 20V/3A

According to the manufacturer, the USB C port can deliver 65W according to the Power Delivery Standard. This means that it has enough power even for medium-sized notebooks!

The USB A port should also deliver up to 60W. Impressive!

However, 65W is the maximum “common” power of both ports. If you use them at the same time, the USB C port is throttled to 45W and the USB A port to 20W. But this is a very sensible division.

With a large PPS range!

In addition to USB Power Delivery, the USB C port of the charger also supports the PPS standard, with a large range.

3.3-11V at up to 5A

Wow! A range of up to 5A is not a matter of course for a 65W charger. This charger can even charge smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with the full 45W!

PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The conventional USB Power Delivery standard offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Your smartphone can choose one of these charging levels. However, PPS allows your smartphone to select any voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-11V. For example, if your smartphone can be optimally charged with 6.5V, a PPS charger can provide this voltage.

Some smartphones like Samsung S20/S21/S22/S23 series models require PPS to reach the maximum charging speed. For example, an S23 Ultra can be charged at a maximum of 14W with a regular USB PD charger, while it can reach up to 45W with a PPS charger. If your smartphone doesn’t support PPS, it simply ignores this feature and treats the charger as a traditional USB PD charger.

stress test

I always load power supplies that I receive for a test for 6+ hours with full load to see if the chargers survive this, if there are temperature problems or similar.

On the first try, the Baseus CCGAN65S5-OE switched itself off after about 3-4 hours!

I then tried to reproduce the problem, but I couldn’t.

Looking at the thermal image, we see that the charger is getting very hot! 90 degrees + is not without, after 6 hours of load. In principle, this is not fatal, but something else is also optimal.

The day the charger shut down we had a heat wave, with 28-30 degrees in my office. The following day it was only 22-24 degrees in my office. I suspect this temperature difference was sufficient for the charger to survive the stress test this time.

In practice, however, I don’t expect any problems here, unless you really want to run a notebook with a full load on the charger for X hours. But otherwise, almost all power banks etc. are full long before the charger has warmed up sufficiently.

Lade time

Expected charging speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks ++ Google Pixel +++ Huawei smartphones + OnePlus smartphones + Realme smartphones + Samsung Galaxy smartphones (“S” series) ++ Windows notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS etc .) ++ +++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected ++ = very high loading speed to be expected + = brisk loading speed to be expected 0 = “standard” loading speed to be expected – = slow loading speed to be expected — = not compatible or only very limited suitability

Thanks to the 65W USB C port with Power Delivery and the 3.3-11V/5A PPS level, the Baseus 65W USB C Charger Slim is able to charge all iPhones, iPads, Samsung Galaxy smartphones and Google Pixel smartphones I know of at full speed load.

So yes iPhones can charge up to 27W and the S23 Ultra could charge up to 45W on the charger.

In addition, the USB A port also supports the SCP standard with up to 22W. This also charges Huawei smartphones “quickly”.

efficiency

Finally, let’s talk about the efficiency of the charger.

The efficiency of the Baseus CCGAN65S5-OE is “OK” so far. With light loads we only have 70%, which is a bit low, with higher loads we get 89%, which is good.

Overall, I would rate the efficiency as “average”.

Conclusion

The Baseus CCGAN65S5-OE is a super interesting travel USB charger due to its form factor and its connections!

65W with full PPS range is not bad, quite the opposite! This charger can charge all iPhones, iPads, Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones at full speed.

Yes, 45W charging is possible with the S23 Ultra, thanks to the large PPS range!

The charger is super slim! Especially when traveling in the US, this makes perfect sense thanks to the integrated US plug, but the charger also remains compact and easy to stow away with the EU/UK adapter.

But are there any points of criticism? The charger gets very hot under constant load! If you load it with the full 65W for 2-3 hours, it can happen that it switches off due to overheating, depending on the ambient temperature.

But I think in practice this is not a big problem, unless you plan to use the charger for many hours with a notebook. 13-inch notebooks of all Dell XPS 13 or MacBook Pro 13 would even be unproblematic here (they charge with +- 45-50W).

