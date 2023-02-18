Although it is said that many smart TVs can use Apple TV + to watch rich videos or programs, and even use the convenient AirPlay function to wirelessly broadcast videos or sound effects, but I believe many people have also found that the video quality In terms of stability and operation interface, it is better to use the Apple TV “digital TV box” launched by Apple itself! In addition to the audio and video streaming function of Apple TV+, Apple TV also integrates the smart home control function of Apple Home Kit, and there are also rich Apple Arcade games to play, in addition to the integration of Apple Podcasts and Apple Music, and the image quality more excellent! Recently, Apple TV 4K also ushered in the latest third-generation version. In addition to being driven by the A15 bionic chip, the new Apple TV 4K brings faster performance and smoother gaming experience, and the size and power consumption are greatly reduced. The remote control has also been changed to a USB-C interface for charging, and in addition to Dolby Vision, it also supports HDR10+ in terms of image quality. If you have the first-generation Apple TV 4K or non-4K version, you can really consider it Upgrade to 3rd Generation Apple TV 4K!

The new Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi) with 64GB capacity; Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) with Gigabit Ethernet for blazing fast Internet speeds and streaming Network support, Internet protocol Thread for connecting more smart home accessories, and double the capacity (128GB) for more apps and games. The price of the new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote starts at NT$4,490 (Wi-Fi + Ethernet version is NT$4,990), and the product is already on the market in Taiwan!

Apple TV 4K lets users watch their favorite movies and TV shows at the highest quality on more TVs! In addition, users can enjoy an immersive home theater experience with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1 or Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound!

More powerful but more power efficient!

The new Apple TV 4K is based on the A15 Bionic chip. In addition to being more powerful, it is also more energy efficient! Therefore, this generation can see more Energy Star Logo (certification), and compared with the previous generation, the heat dissipation design is removed (meaning that there is no excessive temperature to be dealt with and does not affect the operation)!

It is understood that after using the A15 bionic chip, its CPU performance can reach 50% faster than the previous generation, bringing sharper response, faster operation functions, and more lively UI animation. And the GPU performance is up to 30% faster than the previous generation, providing a smoother gaming experience.

“Simultaneous sharing” function

It’s a handy feature; just start a FaceTime call on your iPhone or iPad and watch a TV show or movie on your Apple TV and it’ll stay in full sync, ensuring everyone can see the unexpected action at the same time A moment, or a joke in a show. And through the shared playback control function, including Siri Remote, everyone participating in the “simulcast sharing” can play, pause or fast-forward the content!

Unboxing the third-generation Apple TV 4K Ultimate (Wi-Fi + Ethernet version)

The packaging size of this generation is much smaller than the previous generation, and the printing on the cover is also different! Therefore, it is better to identify it with the previous generation, so don’t confuse it when you buy it!

The previous generation of Apple TV 4K is equipped with Ethernet, but this generation has more options to remove the RJ-45 mesh of the wired network (it can save NT$500); and there is a mark on the side for identification (the previous generation did not This text describes)

The specification information is processed with labels and stickers to meet the information adjustments of various regions and countries. On the upper left, you can see the specifications of the marked capacity and wireless and wired networks. The Taiwan company will have importer information (i.e. Apple’s Taiwan branch); The model number of this generation of Apple TV 4K is A2843 (the previous generation was A2169)

At the bottom of the box, you can see that it is packaged with paper material, and the overall packaging is more environmentally friendly!

Remove the top cover to see the Apple TV 4K body!

There are still stickers on the side to protect the product from scratches~

You can see that the remote control is placed on the bottom layer (the power cord is on the left side)

The accessories are the same as the previous generation, that is, the Siri remote control made of aluminum metal and the black power cord

Siri Remote changed to USB-C charging interface

Siri Remote is equipped with a one-touch trackpad that provides fast, smooth and precise control functions, allowing users to easily operate Apple TV’s simple and elegant interface. This time it is changed to USB-C charging interface, which is more flexible than the previous generation of Lightning~

With Siri Remote, users can enjoy the fast, smooth and precise control functions of the one-touch trackpad, and easily operate the simple and elegant user interface of Apple TV3. On the Apple TV app, customers have access to award-winning series and movies from Apple TV+, as well as more than 100,000 movies and series available for purchase or rental, as well as direct paid subscriptions to the popular streaming service.

Change to the USB-C charging interface, which is more flexible than the previous generation of Lightning

These two generations of remote controls are quite easy to use, and the texture is also great!

Let me show you the back of the remote control~

Installation and must-know features!

Although the installation can be performed with the remote control, it will be faster and more convenient with the iPhone!

In addition, some newly added apps may need to enter email or password, or when searching for videos, it is more convenient to use iPhone to write and control than the remote control!

Don’t forget to set the “Dolby Vision” function to get better picture quality!

Sometimes it may be due to differences in network equipment that the TV screen and the wireless audio device do not have audio and video synchronization. At this time, you can make good use of the “Wireless Audio Sync” function to solve this problem!

The way to proceed needs to match your iPhone (mainly used as a radio microphone and function guide)

In addition, if you will listen to Apple Music’s rich online streaming music on Apple TV, remember to enter the “Music” function and adjust the audio quality to “Fidelity Compression” to obtain the best sound quality presentation!

Compare the old and new Apple TV 4K generations!

The picture on the left is the previous generation (second generation) Apple TV 4K, and the picture on the right is the current generation of Apple TV 4K. You can see that the size has been reduced a lot! And the pattern on it is also different!

From the bottom, we can see the reason why the size of this generation can be reduced, that is, there is no need to configure cooling holes!

The I/O design on the back is also for you to compare. The Wi-Fi + Ethernet version is actually different from the design of the previous generation (HDMI Port is moved to the far right), but it may be because the volume has shrunk and the symbols have been removed. ~

Equipped with Thread network support, Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) can securely and reliably connect to compatible Thread-based smart home accessories (models with network holes only support the “Thread” function).

The previous generation used the Lightning charging interface

This is the first generation of Apple TV 4K, mainly due to the difference in the specifications of the processor and the remote control

Apple TV 4K’s useful hidden features revealed!

You can connect the smart TV eARC through Apple TV 4K, and give the sound of the TV to HomePod to play!

This is quite a handy feature! Maybe everyone knows the function of eARC, which can output the sound (sound effect) of the TV to the audio device connected to the TV. And as long as the Apple TV 4K (requires setting), the sound effect of the TV can be delivered wirelessly to the HomePod mini or HomePod (can be single or multiple), so that in addition to simplifying the complexity of the audio device, it will enhance the smart TV The speaker sound output quality inside!

How to set up here to tell you:

In the audio output option, you can perform a default audio output or a single temporary audio output device

After clicking in, you can see that the system has listed devices that can output sound effects

You can check one or more devices to make sound at the same time!

In fact, Apple TV already has an AirPlay device as an audio output function, but if you make good use of the smart TV/projector and the eARC function of Apple TV, it can solve the problem of letting the video devices uniformly output the sound to the AirPlay device we set. (Of course including the size of the HomePod)!

For example, if you use a projector or a non-Google TV system to connect Apple TV 4K, you can only output the sound to the AirPlay device when you use the Apple TV 4K to play streaming video, but now because of the eARC sound return function, when you play audio and video input from Chromecast or other multimedia devices, you can use the eARC function of Apple TV 4K to output all the sound to your designated AirPlay audio device!

For example, I have a friend who only has a projector but no TV at home. He didn’t think about the problem of sound output. At this time, he only needs to use Apple TV 4K to wirelessly deliver the sound effects of the video to the AirPlay device. And as long as the Apple TV is placed with the projector, there is no need to worry about wiring problems at all, and you can easily save a lot of money and get the most minimalist home theater space!

By the way, the new (second-generation) HomePod will be launched in Taiwan soon, and you can also buy two to work with Apple TV 4K to get superb stereo or powerful simulated multi-channel spatial sound field!

Karaoke right at your home! Apple Music’s singing feature debut

Apple’s recently launched Sing On Apple Music lets you sing along to your favorite songs with real-time lyrics and adjustable vocals! “Singing on Apple Music” provides a variety of lyrics viewing methods, through which fans can perform singing forms such as lead singing, duet singing, and accompaniment singing, all integrated in the unparalleled lyrics experience of Apple Music.

In the Apple Music interface on Apple TV 4K, if there is a song with the function of “Sing on Apple Music”, you will see a microphone icon, and the user can adjust it to adjust the volume of the original singer

If you have a microphone mixer (Mixer) device at home, you can “abandon” your karaoke karaoke machine at home, and directly use Apple TV to sing with family and friends at any time! !

Best of all, Sing On Apple Music combines an ever-expanding catalog of tens of millions of the world‘s most sing-along songs. At home, on the go, alone or with friends, no matter how and where, anyone can easily and fun to participate in singing!

Summary of experience

Too many people think that my TV has built-in Apple TV+ so there is no need to add Apple TV 4K; this answer is actually not certain! First of all, the overall smoothness of using Apple TV 4K is definitely better than your flagship TV Apple TV+, and secondly, it can perfectly integrate Apple devices. Once you have used this part, you will know that it is super convenient! Furthermore, the smart home central control function is only available on Apple TV, and this part of the application requires a separate article for teaching!

If you have the previous generation of Apple TV 4K, then this generation may skip the special upgrade, because the main difference is the support of HDR 10+. But if after more than one generation, Tebi still does not have 4K resolution, then it is recommended to buy an upgrade!

