In addition to the new iPad and iPad Pro tonight, Apple quietly unveiled the third-generation Apple TV 4K, which is available for pre-order ahead of its official launch on November 4. This time the appearance is almost unchanged, but the processor of the host has been upgraded from the previous A12 bionic chip to the A15 introduced by the iPhone 13, and HDR10+ support has also been added to improve compatibility with TVs. Take a closer look, it turns out that the new Siri Remote also abandons the Lightning port like the new iPad and uses the EU’s favorite USB-C for charging.

The third-generation Apple TV 4K still comes in two configurations. The top version has 128GB of storage space, which is twice as much as before, but the price has dropped significantly from HK$1,599 / NT$6,190 to HK$1,199 / NT$4,990. It is estimated that Apple wants to further expand Apple TV+ and Apple by selling more hardware. Music business. The standard version is also doubled to 64GB, and the price is reduced from the previous HK$1,399 / NT$5,590 to HK$1,049 / NT$4,490, but the Gigabit Ethernet has been taken away (see the right picture above), and it depends on Wi-Fi.

Oddly, the standard version also doesn’t support the Thread wireless protocol, so if you want to use the next-generation Apple TV 4K to control Thread or Matter-compliant smart home accessories, you’ll have to choose the top-of-the-line version.