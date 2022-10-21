Home Technology The third-generation Apple TV 4K uses the A15 Bionic chip, doubles the storage but is cheaper
Technology

The third-generation Apple TV 4K uses the A15 Bionic chip, doubles the storage but is cheaper

by admin
The third-generation Apple TV 4K uses the A15 Bionic chip, doubles the storage but is cheaper

Apple

In addition to the new iPad and iPad Pro tonight, Apple quietly unveiled the third-generation Apple TV 4K, which is available for pre-order ahead of its official launch on November 4. This time the appearance is almost unchanged, but the processor of the host has been upgraded from the previous A12 bionic chip to the A15 introduced by the iPhone 13, and HDR10+ support has also been added to improve compatibility with TVs. Take a closer look, it turns out that the new Siri Remote also abandons the Lightning port like the new iPad and uses the EU’s favorite USB-C for charging.

Apple TV 4K (2022)

Apple

The third-generation Apple TV 4K still comes in two configurations. The top version has 128GB of storage space, which is twice as much as before, but the price has dropped significantly from HK$1,599 / NT$6,190 to HK$1,199 / NT$4,990. It is estimated that Apple wants to further expand Apple TV+ and Apple by selling more hardware. Music business. The standard version is also doubled to 64GB, and the price is reduced from the previous HK$1,399 / NT$5,590 to HK$1,049 / NT$4,490, but the Gigabit Ethernet has been taken away (see the right picture above), and it depends on Wi-Fi.

Oddly, the standard version also doesn’t support the Thread wireless protocol, so if you want to use the next-generation Apple TV 4K to control Thread or Matter-compliant smart home accessories, you’ll have to choose the top-of-the-line version.

See also  Action for 5G, new call from Vodafone Italia for startups and SMEs

You may also like

Be careful not to break your Pixel Watch,...

【ZCOPE】Intel 13th Generation CPU Released! Is the performance...

Apple Fitness+ is coming to iPhone on October...

Seagate and Marvel’s Spider-Man FireCuda Special Edition Out...

Players accidentally discovered “Thylacine Attack” that was overdue...

Players accidentally discovered “Thylacine Attack” that was overdue...

Ming-Chi Kuo expects next-gen Apple TV to be...

iFixit disassembles the Pixel Watch, it seems to...

Without knowing it, an Italian graphic designer has...

“Fallout 3” GOTY Edition + “Evolution Land” is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy