Salisbury is a single-player third-person horror experience set on Mars, where players take on the role of Engineer Jack Leary, who travels to the dark and desolate Solisborough in response to an alarm from a neighboring base . As the storm warning and night approach, events escalate out of control, and what happened to the crew and the mystery begin to be revealed, and Jack needs to hold out until morning.

Salisbury wanted to deliver a high-fidelity experience designed to fully immerse players in the cast and the long night. With performances from Roger Clark, Troy Baker and Julia Brown, Salisburg hopes to convey emotion, fear, empathy and more in each chapter.

Solisburg’s skeleton is built above and below ground. The base contains multiple locations. Players will be able to explore isolated, dark and eerie areas. As the story unfolds, it is easy to re-explore different locations to explore Get additional backstory.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1931730/Fort_Solis/