The thousand Italian companies that accept bitcoin payments: “It works well, it’s a philosophy”

The market is still small. Yet it seems to be growing rapidly. Countries such as the United States and China currently lead the ranking of countries with the most transactions in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment instruments. But the phenomenon is also spreading in Italy. Where in 2023 there have become a thousand merchants, large distribution chains, even notaries and lawyers who sell their products and services in Bitcoin.

Globally, it has been calculated by Chaianalysis that 170 billion tangible and intangible goods were sold in Bitcoin in 2022 alone. Up approximately 500% compared to 2021. Bitcoin is by far the most used cryptocurrency with approximately 60% of registered trades. And even in Italy the trend seems to be confirmed. And establish itself above all in Northern Italy where Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto are the regions most characterized by this phenomenon. In recent days the value of Bitcoin has reached its highest since June 2022, skyrocketing in a few days to 34 thousand dollars, +100% since January 2023.

Italian merchants: “Why do we accept it? Because it works”

“Why do we accept this? Because it works. Usually, with us, students from the Polytechnic pay with fractions of cryptocurrencies, in any case with an age range from 25 to 40″. We shouldn’t just think about the big shops in the center. Alessandro Boi manages a pizzeria in Grugliasco, Turin.

Classic family business, but with a peculiarity: the manager’s passion for cryptocurrencies led it to become one of the first businesses in the North West to accept payments in Bitcoin. “Our business has been around for many years. I am passionate about technology, when I discovered Bitcoin I became passionate about it. It is an efficient system for payments. Beyond those who own them to speculate on their increases, it is also a perfect system for payments. I accepted the philosophy,” he says.

In the North West, according to a study by CoinMap, there are around 150 merchants who accept payments in cryptocurrencies. Browsing through the list, you will find everything. Plumbers, landlords, bars, restaurants, lawyers. Just like in Milan, with a significantly higher number of lawyers, especially in the city center. In Northern Italy alone there are more than half of shops and studios that accept crypto in Italy.

The number of those who accept them is growing. Crypto sales are not

In the Fashion Quadrilatero, Lanieri, a former e-commerce startup for made-to-measure clothing, now a well-known name in fashion, accepted Bitcoin. They remember it at the shop in via Palermo: “We were the first startup to have worked with cryptocurrencies, but over time we realized that fewer and fewer people were using them for purchases, many kept them to try to earn money with price increases. And so we decided to close our crypto wallets.” Another topic. Another phenomenon. Because in fact, if it is true that the number of merchants accepting bitcoin has increased and continues to increase, the number of transactions does not occur with such regularity. At least not in physical channels, where people prefer to pay in cash or by card. Bitcoin is something more. An offer to the customer. However, this is not always accepted.

In Verona, WannaBeAPro is a sports company/movement that helps goalkeepers improve their performance on the pitch. It used to accept Bitcoin, now it no longer does. Why? “Simple, no one ever paid us in Bitcoin, it didn’t make sense. Hybrid Bikes of Rome has the same sports sector, but focus on bikes: “We were among the pioneers of cryptocurrency payments, but today no one does it anymore”, explains the owner. Bitcoin is a very volatile asset. It can fluctuate by thousands of euros in a few hours. And this makes it difficult to use as a payment instrument. Bank of Italy often recalls in its documents that cryptocurrencies are not a currency. He calls them cryptoassets precisely to underline their different nature. In order not to confuse the currency, such as the euro, by these instruments. But the crypto movement has ancient roots. Deep. And a capacity for conviction that goes far beyond the payment instrument. The Bitcoin world is a philosophy.

Bitcoin as philosophy

“We have been accepting them for at least a year. There is a small fraction of customers who pay in Bitcoin, but we have believed in this technology and hope that it can bring good results, including for the economy.” Simone Toffolo is the owner of BastianOsteria in Treviso. He knows the world of Bitcoin and trading. And he specifies: “From a tax point of view everything is finalized with a normal receipt. It’s just the payment that’s different. And just as efficient.” Northern Italy seems more dynamic. Minus the south. With some exceptions.

In Naples there are several businesses that accept Bitcoin. A pastry shop specializing in pastiere, a fashion shop in the centre. And several lawyers. Less in Bari and Palermo. Nobody in Molise, except a shopkeeper who no longer exists in the heart of Campobasso. In Calabria there are bars lost in the countryside of Spezzano Albanese, Cosenza, which curiously accept Bitcoin. But no one answers the phone. Some phones appear to be completely non-existent. Others hang up immediately afterwards, making it difficult to understand whether the dynamism of the North is somehow present in the South. Any type of dynamism, in the end.

