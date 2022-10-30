There is a bit of confusion around us about the concept of the Metaverse, and we are divided among those who say that “the metaverse does not exist and will never exist!” and others who say “our life will shift entirely to the metaverse!”

Obviously things are very different, I tried to clarify an intervention at the Metaverso Festival which was held in Turin in October 2022, here you will find a complete article and also the videos of the intervention.

Meanwhile, the world, especially the business world, is moving forward, and the overall potential market for products and services within the Metaverse ecosystem is set to grow from $ 47 billion today to $ 679 billion in 2030. An impressive fifteen-fold growth in less than eight years.





Within a market with such interesting potential, it is a good idea to try to understand where large companies are investing today, because these investments do not follow trends, but help to generate them and, of course, influence the entire sector in the medium and long period.

The guidelines currently most interesting are three: new families of devices, new types of applications, an important verticalization on gaming.

New device families





If you follow what I have been writing for years, you know that I believe that the future, even within the context of the metaverse, will largely be conveyed by augmented reality and not, as we tend to think today, exclusively by virtual reality.

Virtual reality allows complete detachment from physical reality and, consequently, allows complete immersive experiences and, when the technologies are sufficiently evolved, it will also allow a very good quality of the experience, making many new types of application use usable, such as ” purchase in virtual stores, access to content such as movies, TV series or concerts, remote business meetings. Gaming, as we will see later, is one of the application strands that is driving the market because the gaming experience in a virtual world is very satisfying.

However, in order to obtain this type of experience, in a truly usable way, great computing skills and a good supply of applications and services will be needed, moreover it is unthinkable that many hours can be spent inside virtual reality applications. Fortunately, life will remain largely connected to physical reality.

Augmented reality, on the other hand, allows you to add information, content and services by inserting them directly into our field of vision and this greatly facilitates access to new types of applications. The problem is that today we are still bound to the use of these services through smartphones and tablets and this severely limits the quality of the experience that can be obtained from individual applications.

For this reason, many manufacturers are working on new families of devices, the so-called smart glasses, which one day we will all have in front of our eyes and which will allow us to have all the applications and services that we are used to having within the our smartphone.

I had talked a little bit more about smart glasses in this article and, of course, in my book Augmented Lives.

Over time we have gone from landlines to mobile phones, effectively making the former disappear from our homes. Then we switched from the mobile phone to the smartphone and, again, the mobile phone has essentially disappeared. The same will happen when services and applications move completely on smart glasses: the smartphone will disappear, because we will no longer need it. All we will need will be within our field of vision, we will no longer need a heavy appendage with a tiny screen that does not allow you to have your hands free.

The design and implementation of these new families of devices is certainly one of the first guidelines on which investments within the great ecosystem of the metaverse are orientated and will be oriented in the future.

Many large companies such as Qualcomm, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, Xiaomi have dedicated research lines and some of them already have some products on the market.

New types of applications





What happens on the net in one minute is truly impressive, ranging from nearly six million searches on Google to $ 238,000 spent on Amazon. From 452,000 hours of streaming on Netflix to 167 million videos viewed on TikTok. All this in a single minute.

The advent of technologies connected to the great ecosystem of the metaverse, with the inclusion of new modes of use such as virtual reality and, above all, augmented reality, will completely change the rules of the game. First of all because, today, those who offer traditional services that rely on the internet will soon have new channels on which to place them: virtual worlds for immersive experiences or applications for smart glasses to enable augmented reality experiences.

Furthermore, it is good to consider that the simple availability of new methods of use will stimulate the birth of new applications and new services that could not be made available and used in a different way. Think, for example, of what happened with Pokémon Go, a free-to-play video game for mobile devices and based on augmented reality and geolocation. Without the availability of smartphones equipped with cameras and GPS antenna, such an application would have had no meaning, instead it took only 19 days to reach 50 million users worldwide. Pokémon Go in 2021 made $ 1.21 billion in revenues and involved 71 million users.

The increased availability of virtual reality helmets will usher in new sales channels for stores, luxury chains, fashion brands or even simple shopping malls. Within these virtual stores it will be possible to buy physical products or digital assets. In the first case we will be faced with an immersive evolution of what traditional e-commerce platforms are today, while in the second case we will be able to purchase digital content to be used within the same platform or to be transported to other metaverse applications in order to enjoy experience with other circles of contacts. In this second case the NFT (Non Fungible Tokens) will play a primary and fundamental role. In the same way, there is enormous potential on all markets: from tourism to industrial applications, from telemedicine to the use of content in a completely new way.

However, once again, the most interesting things will come from augmented reality. The availability of new wearable devices, such as smart glasses, will make it possible to identify new ways to make available the applications and services we use every day, from social platforms to the search for points of sale or products, from industrial design to art, up to to completely new tourist experiences.

The design of new applications, which will complement the existing ones, is certainly one of the most interesting investment guidelines within the great ecosystem of the metaverse.

Il gaming





Gaming is an extraordinary world, often known only by fans and gamers who, in 2022, will become about 3 billion worldwide. In practice, almost half of the inhabitants of planet Earth play some video game, sometimes spending a lot of money on the purchase of games or gadgets that can be bought directly in some video games.

Some of these virtual reality-based video games are real worlds to explore and, regardless of the game’s storyline, they can also be used for other purposes that have nothing to do with the game itself. As an example, think of Fortnite, now the platform is also used to host concerts and events, because what matters is the immersive experience that is able to make available to users, not just what users will go to do. within the platform.

Investments in this area, therefore, depend on two factors: first of all, the enormous number of users and the gigantic size of the market make it clear that there is still a lot of space, even for new players. Secondly, the increasingly concrete availability of virtual reality viewers and, in the near future, also those for augmented reality, introduces the possibility of inventing completely new game modes, enabled only by the new technologies available.

Conclusions

We are facing a phenomenon, the metaverse, which will involve more and more users, with very different needs and willing to try new ways of accessing applications, contents and services. In addition to the interaction methods enabled by virtual reality and augmented reality, more and more payment methods for services will be added through tokens or cryptocurrencies and it will be increasingly normal to acquire ownership of a digital object that can be easily moved from one application to another.

In this sense, it will be essential to work not only on the supply of vertical applications, but also and above all on the integration of these new functions with the traditional information systems of companies that will be present in this world and on interoperability between different worlds. New ways of accessing content, applications and services for end users, and huge business spaces for companies and specialists, with the characteristic that many of the professionals that will be needed have not yet been invented.

On this too, of course, we are only at the beginning.