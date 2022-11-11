Thanks to an ill-fated star passing by and being swallowed, astronomers have discovered “intermediate-mass black holes” that are more elusive than small black holes, helping to understand how larger supermassive black holes form.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

Black holes are violent and ordinary. They are usually difficult to detect. Only when the object is too close and is torn into the accretion disk, the high-speed rotating and frictional gas produces bright radiation, and the location of the black hole can be determined.

Including the Milky Way, there are supermassive black holes in the centers of massive galaxies, but their formation paths have not yet been clearly answered. Astronomers speculate that these behemoths with masses of millions to billions of times the sun may be caused by mass Developed for “intermediate-mass black holes” that are thousands to hundreds of thousands of times the sun: Dwarf galaxies with intermediate-mass black holes existed everywhere in the early universe. Over time, dwarf galaxies merged with each other or were swallowed by larger galaxies. Continually combining and increasing mass, culminated in the supermassive black holes seen today.

If we can figure out the number and location of intermediate-mass black holes, it can help determine whether the above-mentioned theory of supermassive black hole formation is correct.

However, detecting intermediate-mass black holes is extremely challenging, and only a few dwarf galaxies are known to have intermediate-mass black holes; In a tidal disruption event (TDE) called “AT 2020neh”, an intermediate-mass black hole was discovered millions of light-years away from Earth.

This discovery not only shows that scientists can use tidal disruption events to find more intermediate-mass black holes in dwarf galaxies, but also measure their masses and further unravel the origin of supermassive black holes.

With the Vera C. Rubin Observatory expected to start next year to scan deeper and wider regions of space, astronomers believe it will discover as many as 80,000 TDE events over the course of a 10-year survey, perhaps interspersed with large numbers of A masterpiece from an intermediate-mass black hole.

The new paper is published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

(The first picture is a schematic diagram, source: NASA)