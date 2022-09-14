We are approaching the last days of the election campaign and, in the absence of polls, one thing can perhaps already be said: has not been, so far, the election campaign of social media, the winner will not be chosen by the jury of TikTok.

Against disinformation Social networks towards the vote: TiKTok is preparing for elections in Italy and in the United States by Emanuele Capone August 26, 2022



And this is not to say that what happens every day on these platforms is not somehow important and should not be monitored, but we cannot fail to point out that social networks have long ceased to be “social” but rather resemble the old TV. TikTok Democracy, as some already call this political phase, is totally different from what we had anticipated and somehow dreamed of in the early days of the Internet. At that time we liked to believe that the mechanisms of ancient democracy, those of the Athenian agora, could relive online and we fantasized about telematic agora where we could meet, talk, find points of contact, build solutions.

When, around 2005, social networks arrived with the web 2.0, this aspiration, which until then had expressed itself in rudimentary forums, seemed to find its fulfillment: the future of democracy seemed to be collective participation through the network. . Someone in the United States went so far as to say: “The next big thing in technology is democracy”, the next great technological revolution will be a new democracy. It is in that context that the 5stelle MoVement (on a platform now abandoned: meetups) was born in Italy from the network.

Towards the elections From Berlusconi to Salvini: let’s give the votes to the Italian politicians who are on TikTok by Emanuele Capone, Francesco Marino 01 September 2022



But what came of it is very different than expected. Let’s take TikTok, the most successful social network and the latest arrival: in fact it is a personal TV and in fact this is how party leaders use it for this electoral campaign, to broadcast commercials (not surprisingly Berlusconi, who understands more than everyone else is enthusiastic about it). It works: election videos record millions of views but interaction with users / voters is almost non-existent and the famous “engagement”, which everyone seeks and measures, only allows us to like or dislike at the end of the video. Practically like the TV viewers do for the auditel.

What we have is not a telematic square, it is a dining room where we are alone on the sofa while we scroll through the videos chosen for us by an algorithm.