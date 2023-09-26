Home » The Tilted Halo: Dark Matter Deforms the Milky Way, New Study Reveals
A massive discovery has been made about the shape of the Milky Way galaxy, revealing that it has been deformed by a giant invisible clump of dark matter. Previously, scientists believed that the Milky Way was a flat disk with two spiral arms. However, recent measurements have shown that the boundaries of the Milky Way are curved and deformed in various areas, with some curving downwards and others curving upwards.

To explain these distortions, a new computer simulation was conducted, which concluded that the only explanation for the shape of the Milky Way is an invisible halo of dark matter surrounding and penetrating it. Dark matter is a mysterious particle that is completely invisible and has yet to be identified. Scientists have been able to observe its existence through its gravitational influence on the surrounding environment.

The halo characteristics of spiral galaxies, such as the Milky Way, extend outward from the disk. The Milky Way’s halo is roughly spherical and consists of stars, galactic corona (hot gas), and clumps of dark matter. A 2022 study using the Gaia satellite revealed an abnormality in the stars suspended in the galactic halo.

To further understand this imbalance, researchers used computer models to reconstruct a young galaxy similar to the Milky Way. The simulation showed that if the dark matter halo was tilted at a 25-degree angle relative to the disk, a galaxy very similar to the present-day Milky Way would be formed after 5 billion years of growth. This suggests that dark matter halos with the same direction as the stellar halo can cause distortions in the galactic disk.

The cause of the tilt in the dark matter around the Milky Way is still unknown, but simulations indicate that it may be related to a giant collision that occurred in the past. This collision could have caused the dark matter halo to tilt upwards by as much as 50 degrees, before slowly swinging downward over hundreds of millions of years to the current 20-degree tilt.

The discovery of the misalignment between the dark matter halo and the galactic disk provides new insights into the formation history of the Milky Way. It also allows for more accurate modeling of the dynamics of the Milky Way. The findings were published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

This groundbreaking research not only sheds light on the mysterious nature of dark matter but also deepens our understanding of the formation and structure of our own galaxy, the Milky Way. The implications of this discovery extend far beyond our own galaxy, as it could have significant implications for our understanding of the universe as a whole. Further research and observations will undoubtedly be conducted to continue unraveling the mysteries of dark matter and its influence on the cosmos.

