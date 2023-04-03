Tineco builds excellent vacuum cleaners and cordless vacuum cleaners! However, the high-end models in particular can cost a lot of money!

With the PURE ONE Air PRO, Tineco has now launched a new cordless vacuum cleaner that is comparatively cheap despite its high performance. You get the PURE ONE Air for €199 and the Air Pro for €329, which is a great price for a cordless vacuum cleaner.

However, we have to make compromises in this price range, right? At first glance, the PURE ONE Air PRO can do everything you could wish for.

Electric floor brush

iLoop Smart Sensor for automatic suction power adjustment

Cyclone system to protect the filters

Particularly quiet operation

The PURE ONE Air PRO reads fantastic with this, but let’s take a look at this in the test!

At this point many thanks to Tineco for making the PURE ONE Air PRO available for this test.

The Tineco PURE ONE Air PRO under test

At first glance, the Tineco PURE ONE Air PRO is a classic cordless vacuum cleaner. So we have a comparatively light hand module with a transparent dirt container on the front.

The vacuum cleaner relies on a housing made of white matt plastic, which looks pleasingly valuable! We also have a chrome-plated plastic cover on the top and a small display on the back that shows you the current performance values ​​during operation.

This includes a 5-level battery status display as well as the current performance mode. However, we only have two of these “Auto” and “Max”. You switch back and forth between these two levels using a button on the top.

The on/off switch is in a “trigger” style, as usual. The button clicks! So you don’t have to keep the power button pressed all the time.

The scope of delivery of the PURE ONE Air PRO includes a “standing charging station”, a floor brush (electric), an upholstery brush (electric), a joint brush and a 2 in 1 “dusting brush”.

Filter des PURE ONE Air PRO

The PURE ONE Air PRO initially has a so-called cyclone filter. This can separate dirt from air with the help of centrifugal force.

This has a great advantage in practice, if you only have one filter inside, it clogs up super quickly. In this way, the air is already cleaned a little without wearing parts.

The PURE ONE Air PRO also has a normal fine dust filter, which is hidden under the chrome cover on the top. Some dust ends up in it, but it doesn’t clog up too quickly.

Super light!

The PURE ONE Air PRO is a pleasantly light cordless vacuum cleaner! It weighs just 1.11 kg, including the battery!

This makes it wonderful to handle, especially for older users.

Battery life and charging, a small weak point

Tineco advertises the battery life of the PURE ONE Air PRO as up to 30 minutes. But the up to 30 minutes are only without the electric floor brush and on minimum power!

With an electric floor brush and still in auto mode, we get a maximum of 20 minutes. In turbo mode we only have 10 minutes.

In practice, you can count on a floor brush with +- 15 minutes. Sufficient for smaller apartments.

Unfortunately, you cannot charge the vacuum cleaner directly! You can only power it from its charging station.

Impressively powerful!

Certainly the biggest surprise with the Tineco PURE ONE Air PRO is the suction power. This is extremely good! There is hardly any difference here, if at all, to the large models in the 500-600€ price range!

There is nothing to criticize about the suction power or the floor brush, especially on smooth floors! Normal house dust or animal hair are no problem on smooth floors. Even large amounts of animal hair do not cause any problems for the PURE ONE Air PRO.

Larger particles such as leaves can be a bit problematic, as is unfortunately so often the case with cordless vacuum cleaners, but in general the vacuum cleaner does well here too. So I have olive trees in my hallway for the winter, which keep losing leaves. There are some vacuums that have problems with these blades (like the Dyson V11). The PURE ONE Air PRO, on the other hand, does the job perfectly!

Also on carpets in combination with animal hair we see equally good results, better than I expected! The vacuum cleaner cleans my Vorwerk carpet perfectly and without much effort.

Smaller runners etc can be a bit more strenuous as the sucker can get a bit of suction here, but overall I can’t complain. The PURE ONE Air PRO also does a good job on deeper carpets.

As you can see, I don’t really have anything to criticize about the suction power, even compared to the Dyson V11. Here and there I notice that the air flow through the vacuum cleaner is not quite as high as with absolute high-end models. However, this is more the case with the upholstery brush and car seats, for example.

As a regular vacuum cleaner, the PURE ONE Air PRO works great! The handling is great too. The vacuum cleaner is wonderfully handy, light and the floor brush is very “stable”. By stable I mean the handling and not the construction.

Especially when you vacuum stairs, the super wobbly brushes and “extremely” flexible brushes are annoying. But I can’t complain about that either.

Conclusion

The Tineco PURE ONE Air PRO is highly recommended for smaller apartments! Tineco has not skimped on the suction/cleaning performance compared to high-end models!

It has very good suction power on smooth floors, as well as carpeted floors or even deeper rugs. He also gets along well with animal hair. I have no complaints about the suction power.

Yes, extremely difficult surfaces + animal hair are a good example here, they are a bit more problematic than with the €500+ models. But overall, the suction power is strong.

The handling is great too! Above all, the vacuum cleaner is wonderfully light. If you have wrist problems etc. then this one is great!

Where I see weaknesses is in the battery life and the size of the dirt collector. In practice, +- 15 minutes is okay, but of course significantly less than with high-end models. Of course, larger batteries drive up the price and weight, which is why a comparatively small battery was installed here.

Accordingly, I would recommend the PURE ONE Air PRO either for users who have problems with heavy vacuum cleaners or simply have a small apartment. There is nothing wrong with the performance.