The Titan, the Titanic and the migrants to save

Time is almost up. In the submersible that disappeared while near the wreck of the Titanic at this point oxygen is probably out. And this means that for the 5 passengers there is nothing to do. The massive rescue operation that had been prepared does not seem to have served. Yet we tried, everything possible was done.

Why don’t we always do this? I say it better: because if a boat crammed with hundreds of migrants, and many children, is adrift in the Mediterranean looking for a port, the reaction is: “Let’s close the borders!”. Or do we try to divert it to the ports of a neighboring country so that we don’t have the burden of welcoming poor bastards? Or do we pay hateful dictators to prevent migrants from leaving by locking them in concentration camps? Because the life of 5 sea tourists who had paid for a rich ticket to have a unique experience (250,000 dollars per passenger), is it worth much, much more than that of hundreds of desperate people fleeing war and poverty?

I understand the appeal of that news: the curse of the Titanic, the millionaire startup that creates a high-tech submarine to admire the famous wreck, the paying passengers, all somehow rich and passionate about extreme feats; and finally the rescue operation developed using futuristic solutions to explore the depths of the Atlantic Ocean. The story is all there. And also condolences for the victims. But why don’t we show the same interest in the desperate sinking off our shores? Why they are numbers and not people, with stories? Why aren’t they too lives to be saved, but a problem to be kept away?