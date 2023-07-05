The Top 10 Must-Play Video Games of the First Half of 2023: A Landmark Year for Gaming

Title: The First Half of 2023: A Landmark Year for Gaming

Subtitle: From Sequels to Original Projects, the Gaming Industry Shines with Exciting Releases

We have officially reached the halfway mark of 2023, and it’s safe to say that this year is already a standout year for video games. After a period of COVID-related delays, the first six months of 2023 have delivered an abundance of new and exciting titles, creating a non-stop deluge of gaming goodness for players worldwide.

The gaming community has been introduced to highly anticipated sequels of beloved franchises like Zelda and Final Fantasy, along with some impressive remakes that have set new standards in the horror genre. Additionally, both indie developers and larger studios have presented original projects that have breathed fresh air into the industry, showcasing a level of creative freedom rarely seen before.

As we continue to bask in the gaming glory of 2023, now is the perfect time for players in the northern hemisphere to catch up on the must-play games from the first half of the year. To assist in your gaming journey, we have curated a list of our top 10 favorite games thus far. Keep in mind that this list may undergo significant changes by the end of the year, as highly anticipated titles such as Starfield, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Alan Wake 2 are still on the horizon. So, make sure to explore these games before September rolls around.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo): Continually pushing the boundaries, this sequel to the legendary Breath of the Wild further enhances Hyrule’s open world with the introduction of the powerful Ultrahand tool, offering endless possibilities for players to create and innovate.

2. Street Fighter 6 (Capcom): Revolutionizing the fighting game genre, Street Fighter 6 offers an exemplary single-player mode, World Tour, which serves as an immersive tutorial for both newcomers and seasoned players. This title combines style and substance, setting new standards for fighting games.

3. Resident Evil 4 (Capcom): Standing out among the year’s remakes, this complete reimagining of the action-horror classic delivers a seamless transition into contemporary gaming. With refined gameplay mechanics and a fresh perspective, Capcom offers a remake that feels like a true evolution.

4. Hi-Fi Rush (Bethesda): Breaking the mold, this rhythm action game surprised the gaming community with its unique combination of Devil May Cry’s action-packed gameplay and Guitar Hero’s musical aesthetics. Its stylish combat and captivating anime-inspired world make Hi-Fi Rush a standout title.

5. Humanity (Enhance): With its visually captivating puzzles, Humanity takes players on a strategic journey of directing lines of wandering humans. This exclusive PlayStation game evolves into a dark tactics experience, showcasing the innovative gameplay that only the PS5 can offer.

6. Dredge (Team17): Departing from the traditional notion of a cozy fishing game, Dredge combines psychological horror elements and Lovecraftian horrors, forcing players to navigate an unsettling archipelago while battling against madness. It is a unique and haunting fishing experience.

7. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (EA): Despite initial bugs, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor successfully builds upon the successes of its predecessor, Fallen Order. With refined lightsaber combat and rewarding exploration, this game offers an emotionally resonant story set in politically tumultuous times.

8. Bye (Kepler Interactive): For those craving more of the Zelda formula, Bye provides an enchanting open-world experience where players transform into animals, play the ukulele, and explore a beautiful island inspired by New Caledonia.

9. Dordogne (Focus Interactive): This visually stunning indie game, set in the French countryside, tells an emotional story of a woman recollecting memories of her summers spent there. With a watercolor art style, Dordogne promises a nostalgic and thought-provoking journey.

10. Season: A Letter to the Future (Scavengers Studio): Set in a world on the brink of change, Season encourages players to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the countryside and cherish every moment. This meditative indie game emphasizes preserving memories and appreciating the world around us.

As we look ahead to the rest of 2023, the gaming industry shows no signs of slowing down. With anticipated releases like Starfield, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Alan Wake 2, gamers can expect an even more exhilarating second half of the year. But for now, be sure to delve into these remarkable games and enjoy the incredible experiences they have to offer.

