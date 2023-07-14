The Top Nintendo Switch Game Downloads in Japan for the First Half of 2023

Nintendo of Japan Releases Ranking List of Top Nintendo Switch Game Downloads in Japan for First Half of 2023

14th, Japan – Nintendo of Japan has released the highly anticipated ranking list of Nintendo Switch game downloads for the first half of 2023. The list showcases the most popular games in Japan this year.

Topping the charts for the first half of the year are “Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears,” “Holy Fire and Demon Record Engage,” and “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition.” The rankings only take into account digital downloads and do not include the sales of physical copies. As a result, popular physical-based games like “Ring Fit Adventure” are not included. Conversely, games that are exclusively released in digital format have an advantage on this list.

The leaderboard for the first half of 2023 is as follows:

1. “Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears”

2. “Holy Fire Fallen Engage”

3. “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition”

4. “Splatoon 3”

5. “Rockman EXE Collection 2”

6. “Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild”

7. “Rockman EXE Collection 1”

8. “Kirby Star Wii Deluxe Edition”

9. “The Rise of the Monster Hunter”

10. “Pokémon Purple”

11. “Overcooked Kitchen 2”

12. “World Game Encyclopedia 51″

13. “Persona 4 Gold Edition”

14. “Assemble! Animal Crossing Friends Club”

15. “Minecraft”

16. “Super Smash Bros. Special Edition”

17. “Human: Fall Flat”

18. “Pokémon Zhu”

19. “Persona 3 Pocket Edition”

20. “Ace Attorney 123 Wright Collection”

21. “Among Us”

22. “Nintendo Switch Sports”

23. “Kirby’s Food Festival”

24. “FINAL FANTASY V”

25. “FINAL FANTASY VI”

26. “Analog High Pressure Cleaning”

27. “Momotaro Dentetsu ~ Showa Hei Reiwa is also a basic model! ~”

28. “Harvest Moon Welcome! Life is Beautiful”

29. “Mario Party Superstar”

30. “Pikmin 2”

Fans of Nintendo Switch in Japan can look forward to these highly acclaimed games topping the charts in the first half of 2023. The rankings provide an insight into the preferences and choices of Japanese gamers and highlight the diverse range of games available on the Nintendo Switch platform.

