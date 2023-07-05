The top ten of the most requested footballers, singers, celebrities and films

Today there is an even easier way to search for information on the web, no longer need a keyboard, just the voice. The boom of smart speakers, intelligent portable loudspeakers, those that also know how to listen, has evolved the search for information, allowing users to satisfy their curiosities, without literally lifting a finger. And this is how, from the questions that users ask Alexa, it is possible to find out which football players, singers and celebrities Italians want to know more about. “Alexa, how old is Cristiano Ronaldo?” or “Alexa, what’s Amadeus’s real name?”, These are just two examples of the most frequently asked questions, via Echo devices, to Amazon’s voice assistant from January to June of this year.

The top ten players

Despite his escape from Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo remains in the hearts of Italian sportsmen, ahead of Lionel Messi, Mbappé, Ibrahimovic and Pelé, who passed away at the end of last year. The question for everyone is always about age, either to fantasize about possible transfers, or to understand if and for how long we will see any of them still around.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Among the Italian players, only Ciro Immobile and Gianluigi Buffon appear in the top ten, on the other hand for the latter the question of age is more than legitimate. Among other curiosities, Alexa answers those who ask how to spell Mbappé correctly, to be ready before commenting on a post on social media, or those who want to know Pelé’s full name. The complete top ten players in order of request on Alexa are therefore: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pelé, Neymar, Paulo Dybala, Dusan Vlahovic, Ciro Immobile and Gianluigi Buffon.

The top ten celebrities

Of celebrities, Italians especially want to know the place of birth, physical characteristics, such as height or information on the latest records in the case of singers. One of the most popular questions in the first six months of 2023 was “what is the name of Shakira’s new song?” along with “Alexa, how tall is Raoul Bova?”.

If the first can be somewhat predictable, given that BZRP Music Session Vol, the singer’s latest song, was released in the first part of the year, the question about Raoul Bova seems completely unexpected.

Alexa’s top ten of celebrities, singers and bands for the first six months of 2023 is however influenced by deaths and trending news and events in general, such as the Sanremo Festival, here it is: Maurizio Costanzo, Maria De Filippi, Lorella Cuccarini , Amadeus, Antonella Clerici, Raoul Bova, Pippo Baudo, Sandra Milo, Michelle Hunziker and Sophia Loren.

Paola and Chiara in Sanremo 2023

The same is true for singers and bands, attendances and successes in Sanremo and returns weigh heavily: Paola & Chiara, Lazza, Blanco, Madame, Gianni Morandi, Anna Oxa, Giorgia, Shakira, Marco Mengoni and close by I Cugini di Campagna.

Top ten movies

Finally, a look at the top ten movies. Among the most popular questions are those on duration, on the names of the actors and characters and on the release date in theaters and on platforms. Also in this case, the close link with current events is evident with Titanic in first place overall, followed by Frozen, Spider-Man, Avatar, The Lion King, Batman, The Addams Family , The Minions, Black Panther and ends with The Game – No Rules.