The following are the officially released game features:
Turn-Based Strategy RPG
-
Classic RPG elements: stats, skills, talents, traits… and whatever you want;
-
Rich equipment and props: armor, weapons, accessories, potions… In addition to values and skills, equipment will also have random entries. Each weapon has its unique skill set and fighting style!
-
Highly free growth system, no occupational restrictions, cleverly match talents and equipment, boldly form a hero team that belongs only to you!
-
Your heroes are strong, but not invulnerable, especially considering the sheer outnumbering. Both health and mana are precious, and careful planning can save you from danger.
Against the Demon Legion
-
The number of enemies is far more than ours. As a commander, you need to formulate the best tactics, use AOE skills to cause damage, group control, poisoning… Every action point may become the key to turning the tide of battle .
-
In the face of monsters with rich combinations, how to maximize strengths and avoid weaknesses will be an important issue. Please be careful to deal with the elite enemies that appear on the battlefield!
-
In each town’s last night’s battle, there will be a well-designed and challenging grand boss battle.
defend the town
-
Reasonably use resources to rebuild towns, and strengthen combat power through treatment, purchasing equipment, and recruiting heroes after battles;
-
Build fortifications such as walls, traps, watchtowers, and catapults to strengthen your defenses. Clever arrangements can effectively relieve the pressure of battle;
-
Protect the magic circle in the middle of town at all costs! Once it falls, the end will come.
-
There are a total of 5 towns to defend, with different initial states and combat points, use your strategy to repel the demon army.
Roguelite Random Elements
-
The difficulty of the game is quite high, and it is common for all to be wiped out, but every time you try, you will make yourself taller, faster and stronger;
-
Randomly generated heroes, enemies, weapons and equipment will bring you endless fun;
-
The apocalypse system allows each game to have a different experience, and you can customize enhancement projects within a limited range. Would you choose more action points, more heroes, stronger city defenses, or better equipment drops? Experiment with various apocalypses to find the combination that works best for you.
-
For super hardcore players who want to challenge themselves, the game has prepared 6 levels of apocalypse challenges for you