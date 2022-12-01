Developed by Techland and launched in 2011, “Island of the Dead” is a zombie-themed first-person action role-playing game. It describes a sudden outbreak of a zombie infection crisis in a resort. As an ordinary tourist, the player must Struggle to escape the story of birth. Although not all players may have played this game, most of them should be impressed by the promotional video released before the game’s release. Some film companies even plan to extend the plot of the promotional film and shoot a movie of the same name. Later, “Island of the Dead” released the expansion pack “Island of the Dead: Torrent”, but since the sequel was announced in 2014, there has been no follow-up, and the development team has been changed several times, and rumors such as “Escape from the Island of the Dead” have been released. Until this year’s Cologne Games Show in Germany, the game publisher Deep Silver finally set the release date of “Island of the Dead 2” and handed over the development work to Dambuster Studios.

The story of “Dead Island 2” describes that a deadly virus is spreading in Los Angeles, and the local residents have become hungry blood-eating zombies. The government immediately closed the city for isolation and control, and all the troops were evacuated. The character played by the player is not only bitten and infected by the virus, but also develops immunity and learns to harness the tainted forces that flow through the blood vessels. Only you and a few other punks who happen to be resistant to the virus can save the City of Angels and the future of humanity. And when players uncover the truth behind the virus outbreak, they will also reveal who they are? Or the truth about who you really are.

Game Features:

Explore Los Angeles Hell: Dead Island 2 takes players across some of the most iconic locations in the City of Angels, now tinged with horror; embark on a surprisingly cheesy adventure in the verdant suburbs of Beverly Hills, the strange avenues of Venice Beach, and more .

Dead Island 2 takes players across some of the most iconic locations in the City of Angels, now tinged with horror; embark on a surprisingly cheesy adventure in the verdant suburbs of Beverly Hills, the strange avenues of Venice Beach, and more . Brutal Melee Sandbox: The combat system delivers an intense, gory and violent first-person experience with a wide choice of weapons and tactics (and violence) to carve your way through the hordes. Whether it’s slashing, knocking, burning or tearing, we want you to feel like you’re killing.

The combat system delivers an intense, gory and violent first-person experience with a wide choice of weapons and tactics (and violence) to carve your way through the hordes. Whether it’s slashing, knocking, burning or tearing, we want you to feel like you’re killing. Become the Ultimate Zombie Killer: There are six characters to choose from, each with their own unique personality and dialogue. You can fully customize each Killer’s abilities, with a new skill system that lets you instantly redistribute abilities and try out the craziest combinations.

There are six characters to choose from, each with their own unique personality and dialogue. You can fully customize each Killer’s abilities, with a new skill system that lets you instantly redistribute abilities and try out the craziest combinations. Zombie Infestation: Ready to experience the most advanced dismemberment system in gaming? Our Los Angeles is full of zombies with realistic looks and reactions. These mutant freaks are at the heart of Resurrection and Decay in Dead Island 2. There are dozens of unique zombie types, each with their own mutations, attacks, and hundreds of Los Angeles-themed styling changes. Our monsters are relentless, strong, and true Angelenos. Can you survive?

Ready to experience the most advanced dismemberment system in gaming? Our Los Angeles is full of zombies with realistic looks and reactions. These mutant freaks are at the heart of Resurrection and Decay in Dead Island 2. There are dozens of unique zombie types, each with their own mutations, attacks, and hundreds of Los Angeles-themed styling changes. Our monsters are relentless, strong, and true Angelenos. Can you survive? Movie style co-op adventure:“Dead Island 2” is an orthodox role-playing game, providing a large number of exciting missions, unprecedented characters, and thrilling low-brow plots, allowing you to truly immerse yourself in a twisted worldview. Guaranteed to play a hundred times and never get tired of it. There’s also a fantastic, over-the-top co-op mode for up to three players that promises to make for a very long (and violent) trip through Los Angeles.

Dead Island 2 Game Information

Publisher: Deep Silver

Agent in Asia: ExcelGames Interactive

Game Genre: FPS RPG First Person Shooter RPG

Compatible platforms: PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / XBox

Release date: April 28, 2023

Game Rating: Restricted Level 18+

Game subtitles: English voice; English subtitles/Traditional Chinese/Simplified Chinese subtitles

Suggested price for the first edition: USD 59.99

Suggested selling price of Los Angeles Hell Edition: USD89.99

Pre-Order Bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack

Dead Island 2 Los Angeles Hell Edition (The HELL-A Edition) includes:

Exclusive SteelBook with game disc ( Exclusive SteelBook with game disc )

Game Expansion Pass (Expansion Pass):

The epic horror and pulp adventure of Dead Island 2 continues with the Expansion Pass. Two post-launch chapters into the main storyline, featuring new missions, enemies, weapons, abilities, and an explorable Los Angeles hell area.

Venice Beach Travel Map

6 Slayer Tarot Cards

2 x Pin Badges ( 2 x Pin Badges)

1 update package ( 1 x Patch)

Golden Weapons Pack: Kill in style with the beautifully decorated “Grandma’s Ashes” Hammer Spear and Sam B’s “Flash in the Pan” pistol.

Pulp Weapons Pack: Pack two signature weapons: The Home Wrecker and the Eye Opener, sure to leave a lasting impression.

The Memories of Banoi Pack contains: