The traditional Chinese version of the first-person shooter game “POST VOID” on Nintendo Switch is available today | XFastest News

H2 Interactive announced that it officially launched the traditional Chinese version of the first-person shooter game “POST VOID” by YCJY Games on the Nintendo eShop in Hong Kong. It is priced at HK$41 (approximately NT$160) on the Nintendo eShop in Hong Kong. In commemoration of the launch, a 12% discount event will be held one week after the launch.

POST VOID is blinding melee combat in the style of early first-person shooters, where speed is paramount. You have to keep your head clear and reach the finish line. Kill as much as you can, then watch it fix. Get a high score or try again.

It’s an incredibly fast-paced, surreal, mind-numbing FPS game with very simple rules – get to the end of the level. The only way to survive is to keep killing to keep your life from running out. Earn upgrades at the end of each level and try to reach the end of the void in a single playthrough. POST VOID is a fast, frantic, adrenaline-fueled action game that demands speed, skill and determination.

From its bold and unique visual aesthetic and blinding animations, to its dizzying lightning-quick movements, it’s an all-out assault on the senses.

Development/Publisher: YCJY Games / Super Rare Games / H2 Interactive Co., Ltd.

Corresponding platform: Nintendo Switch