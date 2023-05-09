The traditional Chinese version of the strategic bullet-hell RPG “Nightmare Knights” will be released on July 6 “ナイツ・イン・ザ・ナイトメア-REMASTER version-“

ARC SYSTEM WORKS Asian branch announced that the traditional Chinese version of STING’s strategic barrage RPG — Nintendo Switch “Nightmare Knights” is expected to be listed on July 6, 2023 (Thursday), and the traditional Chinese version will be released game screen.

Following the release of the traditional Chinese version of STING’s strategic RPG series – Nintendo Switch “Holy Sword League” and “Shining League -Twin fates in blue ocean-“, the Asia branch of Yake System will be held on July 6 this year ( 4) The traditional Chinese version of the Nintendo Switch game software “Nightmare Knights” is a characteristic combat RPG that combines STING’s unique strategic simulation elements and barrage shooting operations. This work was launched on the Nintendo DS platform in 2008. Remaster Version.

The feature of “Nightmare Knights” is that it has a real-time barrage element combat system that is similar to but not identical to the existing STING company’s strategy games. “Sp” to participate in the battle, and immediately avoid the barrage attack fired by the enemy, and at the same time issue an attack order to our army unit to defeat the enemy.

In addition, using the “Still Screen Dialogue” function with the “Knights” who execute the player’s commands, you can communicate with more than 140 knights with various relationships and backgrounds, and you can further understand the game story of “Nightmare Knights” and its Unique worldview.

In a world where the gods and the underworld exist, somewhere on the ground…

Standing in the lake, the impenetrable ancient city of Apenheim maintains a certain balance,

But I don’t know when, because of the power of Hades, it was gradually eroded by darkness.

There are people who died for their loyalty, and there are people who betrayed after knowing the truth…

Due to various thoughts, everyone is on edge, and the order suddenly collapses…

In the midst of the chaos, a knight who did not belong to any knight order appeared,

A girl in a mysterious armor.

When she meets the wandering soul “Wesp”,

Will it become the light that illuminates the darkness…

Who to follow and what to believe… The ending will be different depending on your actions.

Fusion of “Bullet Hell” and strategic RPG

In “Nightmare Knights”, you can directly operate the player’s avatar “Wesp” on the screen, and you must avoid the barrage attacks that fill the game screen and monsters will launch at any time. And if you want to defeat monsters, you must have the ability to deploy combat judgments, such as grasping the battle situation at each moment, and making dispatching actions such as equipping our army units with props and launching skills on the field. In addition, there are elements such as “deployment encounter” that can arbitrarily decide which enemy to fight, and “turn exchange” that acquires “MP” required for skill use, so you can experience the direct planning of strategies in order to win in rapidly changing battles. Game fun.

A total of more than 140 companion knights and “key items”

Players will encounter more than 140 various knights during the game, and they can also use “key items” to join our army units. If you use the “Key Item”, you can see the “Still Screen Dialogue”. Not only can you master our army units, but you can also master the background stories of characters such as NPCs and Boss monsters. This can sometimes help players understand the game world view of “Nightmare Knights”.

HD Remaster and new features

The HD Remastered Nintendo Switch “Nightmare Knights” has greatly improved the game screen and game interface, and added new functions, system adjustments, character illustration renovations, etc., and upgraded various elements of the game as a whole. game.

In addition, various convenience and help functions such as continuation function, EASY mode, special teaching mode, and adjustment of touch operation functions have been greatly added. There are many new contents such as the “Yogdora Chapter” in which the protagonist “Yogdora” of “Sword Alliance” appears as the protagonist.

Difficult content for serious players

In addition, this work also prepares high-difficulty settings and various rich contents such as the “Devil Resurrection Battle” mode, “Enemy Double Speed ​​Mode” and “Nightmare Difficulty” settings that can fight continuously with the BOSS that has been fought so far. players.

“Nightmare Knights” traditional Chinese version of the game screen

※ All game screens are under development, and traditional Chinese is supported in the official version.

