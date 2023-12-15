The trick to hide “typing” on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is an essential part of the lives of over 2 billion users worldwide, but the constant pressure of being monitored can be overwhelming. To combat this, WhatsApp has added privacy features over the years, such as read confirmation and the ability to restrict who can see your online status, last seen time, profile photo, and statuses.

While these privacy features are helpful, one interaction that remains visible is the “typing” tag, which shows when a user is composing a response. This can add unnecessary pressure to respond immediately, even when it’s not necessary. To combat this, there are a couple of methods that allow users to reply without WhatsApp indicating that they are typing.

The first and most basic method is using airplane mode on a mobile device. By activating airplane mode, composing a response, and then deactivating airplane mode to send the response, users can avoid the pressure of being seen as “typing.” While effective, this method can be inconvenient.

The second option is more practical and involves using quick responses through notifications. These quick responses allow users to reply without the app showing that they are online, typing, or changing their last seen time. This can be done from both the notification panel and the lock screen, allowing the sender to remain unaware of the user’s activity until they receive the message.

To use this trick from the lock screen, users simply need to click on the WhatsApp notification icon and drag it to the Quick Reply option to open the notification and the keyboard to type. If the phone is unlocked when the notification arrives, users can simply click on the “Responder” option to reply without entering the app directly.

These methods provide a way for users to maintain their privacy and avoid unnecessary pressure when using WhatsApp.

