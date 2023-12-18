The trick to make your cell phone battery last all day

A TikTok user has shared a trick that could help people with Android cell phones save battery life and make the charge last all day. In a video, the user, known as Android Tech, explained the simple process to his followers.

According to the video, Android users should go to the “Settings” icon and click on it, then navigate to the “Privacy” category. Within this category, users should look for the item that says: “Send diagnostic data.” Once there, they should switch it off and uncheck the agreement options, then press “Accept.” Android Tech claims that this simple adjustment can extend the battery life significantly.

The video quickly went viral, receiving over 6.6 million views and more than half a thousand comments. Many users commented that the trick had helped them, with some stating that their battery life had noticeably improved.

However, there were also comments questioning whether the method could be used for other operating systems, such as iOS. The response from Android Tech on this matter is unknown.

Despite the helpful nature of the video, there were also jokers in the comments, with one user humorously claiming that their phone could last two years and still have a 100 percent battery after applying the trick.

Overall, the video has been well-received and has provided valuable information for Android users looking to extend their battery life.

