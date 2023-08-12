the Trollocs protagonists of the second st…

In anticipation of the new season of the acclaimed fantasy series The Wheel of Time with Rosamund Pike, Prime Video has unveiled the featurette Terror of The Trollocs. Here are the first images and the news of the second season.

The Wheel of Time 2: The Trollocs will be key in the second season

I first three episodes of season two of The Wheel of Time, based on the bestselling novels by Robert Jordan, will go online on September 1, 2023. To while away the wait for the new episodes of the hit fantasy series, Prime Video offers a preview on menacing creatures from the series: the Trollocs. In this new featurette, Terror of The Trollocs, we review the fearsome foot soldiers of the Dark One’s army introduced in Jordan’s first novel, The Eye of the World.

Aiming only to serve the Dark One and his lieutenants, the Trollocs reveal themselves to be killing machines. Of the genetically modified super-soldiers half man and half animal, ruthless bloodthirsty. The first scene of the second season shows the three ferocious Trollocs of The Great Hunt tamed by one of the villains of the series, played by Fares Fares.

Terror of The Trolloc, showcase the skills of the team behind The Wheel of Time, with the series star and co-executive producer Rosamund Pike in the front row. Artistic and technological prowess brought the brutal Trollocs to life, supported by cutting-edge visual effects and make-up. In addition, the featurette also reveals the new side of action that characterizes the creatures and the intense fight scenes.

The new season aired on Prime Video

The second season of The Wheel of Time (watch the trailer on Techprincess) will be broadcast exclusively on Prime Video from September 1st, with the first three episodes. The series, with Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, I Care a Lot) as the main protagonist, was filmed in the Czech Republic, Morocco and Italy.

