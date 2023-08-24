Home » The Truth Behind ASUS’ Back to School Discounts: Are They Really Worth It?
The Truth Behind ASUS’ Back to School Discounts: Are They Really Worth It?

ASUS, the renowned technology manufacturer, has recently announced their Back to School promotion, offering discounts on a range of their mobile phones. The promotion, which runs from now until September 6, 2023, includes the Zenfone 10, as well as the gaming mobile phones ROG Phone 7 512GB and ROG Phone 6D 256GB.

The Zenfone 10, originally priced at $5698, will now be available for $5298 during the promotion period. Meanwhile, the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 6D, initially priced at $8998 and $7998 respectively, will be discounted to $7998 and $5498.

However, some consumers have raised concerns about the actual value of these discounts. One particular model, the ROG Phone 6D, is being offered at $5498 during the promotion, but it was actually sold for $5198 at the Fortress online store earlier. Additionally, the ROG Phone 7 does not have any special discount, with its price remaining the same as that of other retailers.

The Zenfone 10, referred to as Ping Shaoshao, is only $400 cheaper than its original price. It is worth noting that when the Zenfone 10 was first launched, customers could get a discount of $500 without the need for a trade-in. Now, ASUS has reduced the price by $400, leading some to question if the promotion is truly beneficial or if it simply masks a higher price. In response to this, one netizen commented, “Will the price be more expensive for students?”

For those interested in the specifications and current pricing of the ASUS Zenfone 10, as well as the ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 7, please refer to the links provided.

As the Back to School season commences, ASUS aims to attract students and office workers with their discounted mobile phones. Whether these promotions truly offer significant savings or not, it ultimately depends on the individual’s research and comparison of prices in the market.

