ChatGpt, with his prose so close to that of menis no longer enough. Users dream an even more powerful version of artificial intelligence developed by OpenAI. That’s not the version for payment so there is already a waiting list.

Hopefully, rather, the advent of the next large language model (LLM) called Gpt-4. The current ChatGpt is based, we recall, on an ‘improved’ version of Gpt-3vale a dire Gpt3.5.

Artificial intelligence Behind the scenes of ChatGPT and Lensa: what are Laion 5B and Common Crawl and how they work by Emanuele Capone

December 14, 2022



To highlight the difference between Gpt-3 and Gpt-4someone also created a chart that instantly went viral. There are two spheres in comparison – one tiny and the other huge – which hypothesize the difference in data they would feed Gpt-3 (175 billion parameters) and Gpt-4 (1 trillion parameters). “Gpt-4 will be able to write a 60,000-key book from a single prompt,” wrote one of the Twitter users who posted the graph, without specifying his sources.

This is a frightening visual for me. The first dot is the amount of data Chat GPT 3 was trained on. The second is what chat GPT 4 is trained on. They are already doing demos. It can write a 60,000 word book from a single prompt. The only question I’ve had about AI… pic.twitter.com/DnAEMm60lh — Alex Hormozi (@AlexHormozi) January 10, 2023

Rumors of an imminent arrival of Gpt-4 and its super power have been debunked by Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI, in a recent interview. “These are ridiculous rumors – he said – I don’t know who spreads them. People ask to be disappointed and they will be”. Altman also commented on the viral chart on ChatGpt: “It’s Just Bullshit”.

During the interview given to StrictlyVCAltman said other interesting stuff:

“There will come an AI model that will be able to produce videos. But I don’t want to make predictions. We will try to do it, others are trying too, we may succeed soon”. “We’re not making much money with OpenAI, we’re still early days.”

Artificial intelligence “How will the world end?” ChatGpt inventor chases the hardest answer by Pier Luigi Pisa

January 13, 2023

