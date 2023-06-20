The turn-based strategy game “Xenonauts 2” will be released on July 18- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

In Alien Aviator 2, a strategy game, players will command a multinational military organization tasked with eliminating an alien threat. You’ll have to go undercover to find and destroy more and more aliens. Don’t forget to expand the network of bases all over the world, but also to manage them properly. If we want our technology to catch up with the level of aliens, we must carry out research and development. Train and equip your ground troops and command them to meet the alien threat should it manifest itself.

enemies are everywhere

Every battle is a good opportunity to learn about the enemy’s forces and fighting methods. Will you quickly neutralize active threats with explosives, grenades, and missiles, or gently collect corpses and alien technology to send back to headquarters for autopsy and technical analysis? Will you focus on developing your air force to shoot down UFOs and investigate crash sites for additional intelligence? Your opponent is slightly superior in both technology and equipment, and you have to weigh the pros and cons step by step.

The war against alien forces is global

The enemy’s attack knows no borders, so your troops must make good use of bases all over the world, prepare for battle, and rest, recharge, prepare, and research between battles before they can face the enemy again. Every campaign is unique, and its sophisticated simulation mechanics ensure that the smallest variance in any decision can have a profound impact on the entire game.

“Xenonauts 2 Xenonauts 2” Steam link