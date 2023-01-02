Other than “Netflix and Chill”. The video streaming platform’s new motto for 2023 could be: Netflix and Move.

Doing more physical activity is part of many people’s New Year’s resolutions, in Italy and around the world: but that it is Netflix itself that invites you to get up from the sofa and start moving is at least singular. Yet, over the holiday weekend, the platform made 46 workout videos available to its audience, for a total of 30 hours of programming. They range from yoga to basic fitness principles, high intensity training and iron abs training. The initiative was made possible by an alliance with Nike Training Club, the sportswear giant’s athletic app, which made available its most popular trainers such as Kirsty Godso and Betina Gozo. Another 43 videos will be published during 2023.

The Netflix-Nike virtual gym is open worldwide and classes will be available to subscribers in various languages, including Italian. For Nike, the alliance is a way of fighting Peloton’s competition: the app connected to the iconic and expensive spinning bike that made a splash during Covid has almost three million subscribers against Ntc’s 1.8 million, but from now on, the sports giant will have access to Netflix’s 223 million subscribers.

The announcement came to sweeten confirmation that 2023 will be the year of Netflix’s dreaded crackdown on shared passwords. The streaming fitness test is in fact one of the weapons that the platform has given itself to contain and possibly recover paying subscriptions. For years Netflix has dominated the streaming market but since last spring this supremacy has entered into crisis. In April, Netflix reported the loss of 200,000 subscriptions for the first time in more than a decade despite the return of popular series such as Stranger Things e Ozarkto which were added another 970,000 exodus in July.

“The large number of households sharing a subscription, combined with competition, is working against profits,” Netflix said at the time. There are about one hundred million Netflix viewers who use the password of relatives and friends and it is not clear how the platform can apply the threatened crackdown: the most accredited hypothesis is that the streaming giant will use IP addresses to identify customers non-payers, and then threaten to block access if a surcharge is not paid.