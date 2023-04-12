A rumored Harry Potter TV series leaked last week has literally split the Muggle world in two. There are many fans of the series created by J.K. Rowling who weren’t exactly thrilled with the news. However the rumors have been officially dispelled: Warner Bros. has confirmed that it has reached an agreement with Rowling, who will oversee the project and serve as executive producer. It was announced David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, during the shareholders’ meeting. Here are JK Rowling’s words after the announcement a few minutes ago:

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my novels is important to me, and I look forward to being a part of this new adaptation that will allow for a degree of depth and detail that only a TV series can offer.“.

What do we know about the Harry Potter TV series

At the moment the details on the project are decidedly scarce, but we know that the TV series will consist of 7 seasons, one for each book. This will allow the writers to delve into the many aspects that have been left out in the eight films of the saga. In his speech, Zaslav promised a “faithful adaptation” of the novels. In short, we could say that Warner he solemnly swears that he has good intentions.

This being a reboot, let’s prepare for the shock of having to give a new face to the characters we loved (but also hated, hello Voldemort). At the moment it is obviously premature to hazard guesses about cast members. Badtaste.it reports that there may also be in the production team David Heyman (which is currently under negotiation with Warner Bros.), Neil Blair e Ruth Kenley-Letts.

In the meantime, video game fans can try the extraordinary open world adventure of Hogwarts Legacy, a video game set in the Wizarding World, of which you can find all our guides here. If, on the other hand, you are still skeptical about a Harry Potter television adaptation, we recommend our dedicated article, which will try to convince you why a TV series could be an idea magica.