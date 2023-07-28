The Twitter account no longer exists. Musk has also changed the name of the social network

Twitter changed its name to Twitter. The social account from tonight is @x mind the old official account, @twitter, has been blocked and closed to followers. It is the last stage of one of the most discussed rebrandings in the history of the digital economy. Twitter de facto with the latest move of the new ownership no longer exists.

And if until now someone thought that the microblogging platform would still keep its name, net of the change of the logo, now it is certain that nothing will remain of Twitter. Neither logo, nor name, nor the soul of what the social network has been up to now.

A worn icon. The last trace of Twitter has been deleted

If you access the Twitter page, a message appears: “This account is no longer active. Follow @X for updates.” Your profile picture has changed. It is no longer the icon of the bird on bright blue, but appears scratched, worn out, as if it belonged to a past to be erased, to be sent to the attic. Plastic image of what Musk is doing to the company bought last year for 44 billion dollars.

Social Elon Musk changed the Twitter logo. The era of “X.com” by Arcangelo Rociola begins July 24, 2023

A company of which he evidently appreciated few things. He fired 80% of his employees, he wiped out managers, consultants and the structure itself. It has changed the logo, name, nature, objectives, projects of the social network. It has upended every aspect of the life of that digital square which has become a point of reference for 300 million people, and thousands of institutions, companies, associations and politicians. By deleting the Twitter name, there is now nothing left. If not the 300 million who use it, the real reason for a very expensive but necessary acquisition to enter a market, that of social networks, which does not have much room for those starting from scratch.

The icon that appears on the browser has also been changed (it’s called favicon). However, there are some idiosyncrasies between the old and the new: the ‘tweet’ button is still there, as is the name ‘twitter’ on the browser or the logo on the app. But that’s what happens in a radical transition from the old to the new.

Who was the owner of the @X account?

But whose was @X? An account so easy to register it is impossible that it was not registered. And indeed it is not so. The owner was contacted by Techcrunch, his name is Gene Hwang, and he’s a photographer. His account was @X, now it’s @X1234567998765. And he tweeted: “All’s well that ends well.” Almost certain he sold the account. He knows at what figure.

Meanwhile, official Twitter accounts such as @TwitterSupport, @TwitterDev and @TwitterAPI are now @Support, @Xdevelopers and @API, with the new X logo as their profile picture. But some national accounts like Twitter Japan and Twitter India still have the old name. The company’s subscription service, Twitter Blue, is now @XBlue on the site. According to an update on the Twitter Video page (initially discovered by The Verge), verified users can now allow other Blue users to download videos they post to the social network for offline viewing.

Artificial Intelligence An eye-scan-based crypto (and income for everyone). The new project of the creator of ChatGpt by Arcangelo Rociola 25 July 2023

On Tuesday, the company briefly updated the new “X” logo with thicker lines. But later, Elon Musk said he was going back to the previous logo because he didn’t like the thicker lines. But that in any case the logo “will evolve over time”.