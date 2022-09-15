Home Technology The Twitter account of the Ecological Transition Ministry was hacked
The Twitter account of the Ecological Transition Ministry was hacked

The Twitter profile of the Ecological Transition Ministry has been hacked. The account for a few hours has presented as an official photo that of Vitalik Buterin, Russian founder of Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization in the world. Il Mite had a verified account and still has the ‘blue check’ that certifies its authenticity. Except that from tonight he shares tweets in English under the name of “Vitalik.eth”, Buterin’s name on Twitter. The ministry also confirms the breach by hackers.

The breach appears to have occurred during the hours of the Ethreum Merge, the biggest change ever made in the cryptocurrency protocol. Ethereum changed its transaction validation system overnight. In fact, one of the tweets shared by the hacked account concerns the alleged free distribution of cryptocurrencies by Buterin. Probably a cryptocurrency scam attempt by the attackers. The fake Buterin promises to give away 50,000 Ehter, for a value of 100 million euros. But it is very likely that malicious software is behind the shared links.

What is Ethereum Merge, the most anticipated revolution in the crypto world

It is not the first time that the Mite has been the subject of violations by attackers. Last April, the sisto was taken offline for several hours, disappearing from internet radars. But in this case the violation would not directly concern the Italian ministry, but several twitter accounts with many followers.

Probably the Mite is part of a broader scam attempt by hackers who, taking advantage of the Ethereum change, take over the accout by pretending ‘gifts’ from the founder of the cryptocurrency.

