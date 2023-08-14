the two iPhoneini will have a feature in common

Now that the production of the iPhone SE 4 is about to begin, at least according to some leaks, more and more interesting information about the device is arriving on the net. In particular, according to an insider, the smartphone will have an important one function shared with the iPhone 15which will therefore also be brought to entry-level iPhones at the beginning of 2024.

According to what Macrumors reports, however based on the words of the leaker Unknownz21, too iPhone SE 4 will have an action button similar to that of the iPhone 15. Someone, however, might wonder what the action button of the iPhone 15 is in the first place: it will be a physical button freely programmable by the user, which will be inserted into the body of the new iPhones instead of the Apple’s silent switchwhich will therefore be sent to retirement.

Assuming that iPhone SE 4 really arrives in 2024, therefore, it too will have an action button, sharing the feature with the latest generation Cupertino smartphones. A big leap forward for the SE line of iPhones, which with its next iteration is also expected to get a next-generation OLED screen and a design similar to the iPhone XR.

According to Unknownz21, even, iPhone SE 4 will be based on iPhone 14 (and not on the iPhone XR and XS, as established so far by the leakers), sharing its design with the 2022 iPhone and integrating a USB-C port instead of the Lightning connector, in compliance with the EU regulation on the single charger. It will also be the first iPhone SE senza Touch IDwhich will be replaced by the more modern Face ID.

Unfortunately, however, it appears that the new iPhone SE 4 will still have only one camera rear, instead of the two iPhone 14 and 14 Plus or the three of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max: in fact, this would be the main trade-off by Apple to keep the price of the viewer low and to prevent users from confusing it with the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro.

