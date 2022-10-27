PS5 has been on the market for two years. Although it is in its golden age, some players have begun to question its performance.Of course, the Xbox Series X isn’t much better either.

The source of the controversy is the two new games that have been launched recently: “A Plague Tale: Requiem” and “Gotham Knight”, which are all locked at a maximum of 4K 30P, and cannot unlock the performance mode to reach 60FPS. Players even found that in some scenes of “Gotham Knight”, it would even drop to about 20 frames.

While complaining about the optimization of manufacturers, everyone is also thinking, is the performance of PS5 already outdated?

It is reported that both PS5 and Xbox Series X use AMD’s customized 8-core Zen 2 CPU+RDNA 2 GPU, and the graphics unit is roughly equivalent to the RX 6650 XT. If you force a comparison, this hardware combination can’t even meet the PC recommended specifications (1080P 60FPS) of “A Plague Tale: Requiem” and “Gotham Knight”.

Especially after the launch of RTX 4090, PC players can enjoy a higher level of picture quality experience. But maybe SONY also sees it, according to the news, PS5 Pro may debut within half a year, look forward to it!

