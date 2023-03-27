With its CD271 “Nexode 200W”, UGREEN offers a new high-end USB charger. UGREEN has developed incredibly over the past few months and years and, in my opinion, is currently one of the top accessory manufacturers with sizes like Anker.

Especially UGREEN’s Nexode power supply series is impressively good for the most part! That’s why I find the Nexode 200W particularly exciting. This charger has four USB C ports and two USB A ports, which is a great combination for a modern charger.

As the name suggests, this should deliver up to 200W distributed across all ports. Exciting!

But how good is the UGREEN Nexode 200W in practice? Let’s find out in the test!

At this point many thanks to UGREEN for providing the Nexode 200W USB C charger for this test.

The UGREEN Nexode 200W USB C charger under test

The first impression of the Nexode 200W is incredibly positive! The charger looks very well made, valuable and above all “solid”.

So bring this whopping 529g on the scales, which I would classify here as clearly positive! A 200W power supply must have some ground, otherwise this would be very suspicious.

In addition, UGREEN relies on a desktop form factor and thanks to its high weight, the charger is very “stable”.

Despite the power, the charger is relatively compact, even if we consider the 6x USB ports. This measures 101 x 101 x 33.9 (with feet).

Exciting, the charger relies on a 3-pin power cable, presumably because the performance of the power supply unit could otherwise overwhelm the usual 2-pin plug.

Connections of the Nexode 200W

The CD271 has 4x USB C ports and 2x USB A ports.

USB C 1 / 2 – Power Delivery 100W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A

USB C 3 / 4 – Power Delivery 65W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3,25A

USB A 1 / 2 – Quick Charge / Super Charge – 4,5V/5A, 5V/4,5A, 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

The two primary USB C ports both offer up to 100W each. USB C 3 and 4 up to 65W. The USB A ports, on the other hand, have Quick Charge or “Huawei” Super Charge.

200W maximum power

The charger has a maximum power of 200W, which is distributed over all ports.

USB C 1 USB C 2 USB C 3 USB C 4 USB A 1 USB A 2 100W 100W 100W 65W 65W 65W 65W 65W 45W 20W 65W 65W 65W 22,5W 65W 45W 45W 20W 22,5W 65W 45W 45W 20W 10W 10W

Like 99.9% of all USB PD chargers, we have “static” throttling. If you connect a device to a port, it will be throttled, no matter how much power the device ends up using.

But thanks to the power of 200W, we have a quite sensible throttling. Although I would have liked it that when using 3 ports, the primary port would still deliver 100W.

PPS

Of course, the UGREEN Nexode 200W has PPS on all USB C ports.

Port 1 – 3,3-21V bei 3A

Port 2 – 3,3-21V bei 3A

Port 3 – 3,3-21V bei 3A

Port 4 – 3,3-21V bei 3A

I find this a pity! While it’s good that we have PPS on all ports, it’s a shame that these are only “up to 3A” levels. For example, you can NOT charge the Samsung S23 Ultra with 45W on the charger, but only with up to 25-30W.

PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely select a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21/S22/S23 series models need PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here Charging the S23 Ultra. An S23 Ultra can charge with a normal USB PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 45W. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger as a normal USB PD charger.

stress test

I loaded the UGREEN Nexode 200W with 200W (2x 100W / 20V/5A) for about 6 hours.

The charger survived this without any problems. However, I was a bit surprised here.

That way the charger didn’t get overly hot. On the contrary, the charger remained reasonably cool.

(For the “proper” test, I moved the charger further from the fans to minimize/remove airflow over the charger)

tension stability

The voltage stability is not that important in itself, but it can still be an indication of the quality of the electronics used. A well-regulated charger is not necessarily “faster” in practice, but it is still a positive thing.

And here everything fits. The charger is well regulated, maybe not absolute world class, but the voltages are perfectly within limits and don’t jump too much either.

Lade time

Expected loading speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks +++ Google Pixel +++ Huawei Smartphones ++ OnePlus Smartphones + Realme Smartphones + Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie) ++ Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) +++

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = brisk loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = Expect slow loading speed

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

First of all, the UGREEN Nexode 200W is excellently suited for the various Apple products. We don’t have a 140W charging port, like some of the brand new MacBooks can use, but up to 100W is completely sufficient here in 99.99% of cases, especially if you don’t have the “biggest” 16 inch MacBook with maximum equipment anyway.

But the UGREEN Nexode 200W is also great for iPhones and iPads! In theory, you can charge 1x MacBook Pro 13 M1/2 + 2x iPad Pros + 1x iPhone 14 Pro at full speed at the same time.

Thanks to the 100W ports, the charger is also ideal for Windows notebooks.

Only with Samsung smartphones do we have to make a restriction. The UGREEN Nexode 200W does not support 45W charging with Samsung smartphones. These charge here with a maximum of 25W.

Power Factor

It doesn’t matter in practice, but the UGREEN Nexode 200W apparently has an active power factor correction.

Depending on the load, it has a power factor of 0.9 – 0.94. Very few USB chargers have an active power factor correction (almost none).

More information: https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Power factor correction filter

efficiency

Finally, let’s take a look at efficiency.

The efficiency of the UGREEN Nexode 200W varies between 77.7% and 92.7%. A great result for a charger of this class!

While the 77% minimum efficiency isn’t great in itself, large high power chargers almost always have pretty poor efficiency at super low loads. This is just something in the nature of things, for the UGREEN Nexode 200W 5W load is just 2.5% utilization, which is extremely little and robs some efficiency.

77% are still absolutely ok here!

The 92%+ at high load is absolutely top! Much more is not possible with USB chargers.

Conclusion

Are you looking for a high-end USB C charger and don’t want to do any big experiments? Then the UGREEN Nexode 200W is a great choice!

UGREEN has gotten to the point where I would almost blindly recommend the Nexode chargers. The UGREEN Nexode 200W was almost 100% convincing in the test!

The charger can deliver 200W as advertised, and it does so fairly effortlessly. Yes, of course, the charger heats up noticeably when there is a constant high load, but many other chargers in this class really “glow”. Not so the UGREEN Nexode 200W, which showed quite humane temperatures.

In addition, there is a very good port equipment. 4x USB C and 2x USB A is simply suitable for everyday use! Yes, if you use all ports at the same time, they will be “strongly” throttled, but with a total of 200W we really can’t complain here.

Other plus points are the good efficiency and tension stability

But is there anything that speaks against the UGREEN Nexode 200W? The PPS levels disappointed me a bit. All USB C ports have 3.3-21V at up to 3A. Great, but not perfect! A “Up to 5A” level would have been nice, as for the S23 Ultra, 45W charging would not work on the UGREEN Nexode 200W.

Apart from that, the UGREEN Nexode 200W is a great charger that will find a permanent place in my office! So I’m absolutely convinced!