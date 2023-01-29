Just before the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian war, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, created by the Ukrainian game team GSC Game World, focuses on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Kyiv, Ukraine factory disaster area. However, according to lead game producer Maria Grygorovych, the game’s development plan did encounter a number of major obstacles right after Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine. There has also been a considerable change in size.

“The game focused on Chernobyl, which is an area actually located in Kyiv, and was developed by a Ukrainian game studio before the war, but after the Russian invasion began, the scale of the game also changed. It is getting bigger and bigger. It has become a national-level product. The goal is to show that Ukraine not only has extraordinary efficiency and courage on the battlefield, but also has the same value in cultural heritage. This is a piece of have to show the world,” says Maria Grygorovych

At present, “Havoc 2” has been in the development stage for a long time, and GSC Game World initially released a trailer in July 2020. After that, many fans around the world are looking forward to more news about this sequel to “Havoc”, and the follow-up development plan of this work seems to be proceeding fairly smoothly, until Russia announced the military launch against Ukraine. Invasion.

There is no doubt that this has had a very serious impact on the game’s developers, forcing them to put the game’s development plan on hold. Since then, there have even been rumors suggesting that “Havoc 2” may have to face the fate of complete cancellation. However, the GSC Game World team had no intention of giving up, and instead moved half of the team to the Czech Republic to continue development on Havoc 2.

Today, “Holocaust 2” is still under continuous development, and it is expected to be on the Xbox Series console and PC platform in 2023, and it will also be on the Game Pass platform simultaneously on the day it goes on sale. As for the detailed listing date, it has not yet been made public, and it is impossible to determine whether it will experience another delay. On the other hand, due to the agreement between the GSC Game World team and Microsoft, it is not yet known whether this work will be on the PlayStation 5 platform at this stage.

Since this work is expected to be released in 2023, and the development team has more time, the overall scale of the game seems to have become larger. Although many design-related changes have not been officially disclosed to the public, “Havoc 2” has become a more personal and hopeful game for the team, and such emotions are likely to change players’ perceptions of this game. view of the game.

As far as the current situation is concerned, the development team of this game in Prague, Czech Republic has a huge scale of more than 200 developers, so players seem to really hope to see this game officially launched in 2023 .