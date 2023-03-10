Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov sent an official letter to Sony, Microsoft and Valve, asking them to remove “Atomic Heart” (Atomic Heart), saying that Russia uses the game industry to carry out “a new level of digital propaganda”, worrying about the game Proceeds go to fund the Russo-Ukraine war.

Since “Atomic Heart” was developed by the Russian studio Mundfish, Mykhailo Fedorov said that the Ukrainian government has serious concerns about “Atomic Heart” and is worried that the game revenue will be used by the Russian authorities to fund the Russia-Ukraine war, which violates the current sanctions policy.

In addition, the content of “Atomic Heart” revolves around “propaganda of the communist regime and Soviet symbols”, which runs counter to Ukraine. Mykhailo Fedorov called Soviet Russia’s disturbing murder of hundreds of thousands of civilians in Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia. Therefore, Mykhailo Fedorov urged companies to remove Atomic Heart from Steam, PS Store and Microsoft Store.

Source: TheGamer

