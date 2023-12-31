The Ultenic MC1 in the test, affordable vacuum robot with suction and guard station

Robot vacuum cleaners with automatic washing and suction stations are the current “big” thing in the high-end sector. However, such robot vacuum cleaners from major manufacturers can easily cost over €1000.

But of course there are also cheaper models that still promise to offer the same performance as the models from the major manufacturers.

The Ultenic MC1 is exactly such a model. This has an extended cleaning function, as well as a suction station and the function of automatically washing out the cleaning pads.

So here we have a vacuum robot that can, in theory, work completely independently! All you have to do is empty the station every now and then and fill the water tank.

The manufacturer wants just under €700 for this. Quite a bit of money! But compared to the competition, it’s not too much at all, as long as the Ultenic MC1 can deliver what it promises!

This is exactly what we want to find out in the test!

At this point, many thanks to Ultenic who provided me with the MC1 for this test.

The Ultenic MC1 in the test

The Ultenic MC1 relies on a very classic structure. We have a round vacuum robot with a “hump” on the top that houses the laser sensor for navigation, as well as a small rotating brush on the front for edge cleaning.

On the top there are also three buttons for control directly on the device, as well as a flap that can be opened. The dirt collection container is located under this flap.

This is comparatively small, but this is not necessarily a problem due to the suction station.

On the bottom there is a large rotating brush with fairly soft bristles. There is also a holder for the plates of the rotating cleaning pads.

Loading/washing/suction station

A very important part of the Ultenic MC1 is the charging station. This is not just a run-of-the-mill charging station, but also a suction station.

After completing the cleaning process, the robot moves to the station to load, then the dirt is automatically sucked out of the robot’s “tank” into the station.

This works great, but this is only ever done at the end of the charging process. If the collecting container is full beforehand, it will not be vacuumed in between.

In addition to vacuuming, the Ultenic MC1 can also automatically wash out its cleaning pads. There are two tanks in the base for this, a fresh water tank and a service water tank.

With bags

Unfortunately, the Ultenic MC1 also uses vacuum cleaner bags for suction in the base station, as is the case with 99% of vacuum robots with a suction station.

3 of these bags cost a hefty €20

Unfortunately, this is also the “standard price” that practically all manufacturers charge. Unfortunately, there are no “replicas” of the MC1 that are cheaper, as is often the case with the more popular models.

Die App

Ultenic of course offers a corresponding app for the MC1. This can be described as unspectacular but functional.

We have the very typical structure here. After connecting the robot, which went smoothly for me, you will end up in an overview.

In the middle you will find a map of your apartment, which is automatically created by the robot on the first trip.

The location of the MC1 is drawn there during the cleaning live, as well as the places where it has already been.

In the app you can also switch on the carpet boost, control the suction power in 4 levels, set the interval for automatic cleaning, etc.

In addition, the map automatically created by the robot is divided into rooms. You can adjust this division, set up no-go zones and also set the order in which the rooms are cleaned.

Of course, you can also have the MC1 clean specific rooms or certain surfaces.

Navigation and driving behavior

The Ultenic MC1 relies on the typical laser navigation that is common in high-end vacuum robots.

We have a rotating laser sensor in the lid of the robot that measures your apartment. Using this data, the MC1 can create a map of your apartment completely independently. This allows him to always know where he is, where his charging station is, where he has already been and where he still needs to go.

Accordingly, he has no problems with more complex apartments. And yes, this also works very well in practice!

Navigation is reliable and logical. The robot first divides your apartment into smaller areas, which are circled and then cleaned internally in straight paths.

This all looks very good and reliable so far! I also had no problems with the robot missing rooms or places. Rather the opposite. Sometimes these rooms were cleaned twice without me knowing the reason. Possibly a feature?

In short, navigation and driving behavior are unproblematic.

Obstacle avoidance

The Ultenic MC1 has a fairly “offensive” driving style. This works quite intensively in corners and edges.

Certainly optimal from a cleaning perspective, but not perfect, especially in combination with cables! Because when he comes across cables, he simply tries to continue working on the cables, which often leads to problems.

Even if you have already stuffed the cables into the corner, he can still reach some of them. Unfortunately, the MC1 is incredibly good at getting caught in cables.

I would therefore generally recommend the Ultenic MC1 for tidy apartments.

Normal obstacles in which it cannot get caught are not a big problem. These are reliably circled around.

suction power

Ultenic advertises a suction power of 5000 pa for the MC1. This is impressive! In practice, the suction power at the “standard” level is sufficient to reliably remove normal house dust, hair, etc. from smooth floors.

For heavier dirt, I would recommend turning up the suction power in the app a little. This can be set in 4 hours, but by default it is only set to 2/4.

For example, pine needles are removed much more reliably at level 3 / 4 or 4 / 4 than at the standard level.

The same applies to carpet cleaning. This one is good! Dust, crumbs, etc. are reliably removed. Animal hair, in turn, is significantly reduced, but depending on the carpet, we don’t have perfect cleaning here. But this is not entirely unexpected; very few robot vacuum cleaners do this well.

The bottom line is that the suction performance is “as expected” for a robot in this class, but it doesn’t stand out either.

Very good cleaning function

A highlight of the Ultenic MC1 is without a doubt the cleaning function! The Ultenic MC1 has two rotating “mugs” at its rear. These ensure a significantly higher cleaning performance than just a cloth, as is the case with many simpler models.

The robot returns to its charging station at certain intervals, where the mops are then washed out and freshly moistened. This means that the robot doesn’t just spread the dirt, but actually “washes it out”.

And yes, this is also confirmed in practice! The Ultenic MC1 certainly does not deal with extreme contamination or large spills.

But footprints, small splashes and the like are removed well. In addition, a damp wipe freshens up the floors significantly more!

Tiles in particular become more radiant, and things like pollen are also removed more reliably.

You won’t get significantly better cleaning performance from any robot that I know of! The Ultenic MC1 also works very well without streaks, at least with fairly new cleaning pads.

Cleaning clashes with carpets

Once you have mounted the cleaning pads on the Ultenic MC1, it can no longer drive onto carpets! This means it recognizes carpets and tries to avoid them as best as possible.

So if you have several carpets in your apartment, the Ultenic MC1 is not ideal because for complete cleaning you have to start in a second pass by removing the cleaning pads.

Conclusion

The Ultenic MC1 is an exciting robot vacuum cleaner that scores points above all with its strong cleaning function!

This works wonderfully and ensures a different level of purity than just normal vacuuming. Footprints, smaller stains, etc. are removed by the MC1 without any problems.

The cleaning station also works wonderfully! The mops are washed and refreshed every few minutes. Accordingly, the cleaning performance is consistently good.

The suction performance, on the other hand, is solid to good. Completely sufficient for normal house dust as well as for hair on smooth floors, etc. Pine needles are usually also picked up, but there can be some left over if you don’t set the vacuum to full power.

The navigation works reliably so far and the app is neat. Here the vacuum cleaner doesn’t particularly stand out in any direction.

However, there are still two points to consider.

The Ultenic MC1 doesn’t cope well with cables lying around! I have rarely seen a robot vacuum cleaner that gets tangled so easily. Chair legs and other obstacles aren’t a big problem, but he doesn’t like cables.

In addition, the Ultenic MC1 cannot lift its cleaning pads. Accordingly, when these are installed, he cannot clean carpets!

I would therefore primarily recommend the Ultenic MC1 for relatively tidy and open apartments with as few carpets as possible!

There the vacuum cleaner can also impress thanks to its great cleaning performance and good navigation.

