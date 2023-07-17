The UN goal: shipping should release no more emissions by 2050

Shipping is essential to the global economy — pretty much everything from the bananas in the fruit bowl to parts of the car in the driveway has likely been on a ship at some point. This comes at a price: the global shipping industry is responsible for more than a billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions every year, which corresponds to around three percent of the world‘s total emissions.

The United Nations International Maritime Organization (IMO) wants to change that. At the beginning of July, it agreed on the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from global shipping to zero by 2050. This means that all sources of emissions should either be eliminated or offset by carbon capture, for example. Setting a target date is an important step for an industry widely perceived as difficult to decarbonize. However, according to experts, there are more than enough opportunities for the industry to meet or even exceed the newly declared goal.

Several milestones pave the way to the 2050 target: emissions are to be reduced by at least 20 percent by 2030 and by at least 70 percent by 2040 below 2008 levels. The agreement also stipulates that by 2030 at least five percent of the energy used in shipping should come from low-emission energy sources.

While 2030 is fast approaching, it is possible that the industry will reach these values ​​in time, says Bryan Comer, head of the maritime program at the International Council on Clean Transportation: “I don’t think it’s technically difficult for the sector to rehabilitate or decarbonize – it’s more of a political question.”

Slower ships, new fuels

Comer says the industry could achieve its 2030 target primarily by slowing down ships. A slower-moving ship, like a car, typically uses less fuel, which reduces emissions. Another possibility is the increased use of wind power. Both start-ups and large companies are working on the development of sails, kites and special rotors that can also propel larger ships. However, the use of wind support is only possible on certain ship types that have the necessary deck space for the additional equipment.

New fuels in particular could play a role for the largest ships. While most of them continue to emit greenhouse gases when they are burned, their production can remove carbon from the atmosphere. Synthetic fuels, for example, can be produced using carbon dioxide that is removed from the atmosphere through direct air capture. This reduces the total amount of emissions entering the atmosphere. And many of these fuels work with existing marine engines.

By combining slower speeds, wind assist and low-emission fuels, the shipping industry could cut its emissions by almost 50 percent by the end of the decade, according to a study by environmental consultancy CE Delft published in June. The study was commissioned by several environmental groups, including the European Federation for Transport and Environment (T&E). The proposed measures would increase shipping costs by 6 percent to 14 percent over current levels. But those costs pale in comparison to the expected damage from climate change, says Faïg Abbasov, director of shipping at T&E.

The next two milestones for 2040 and 2050 may be more difficult to achieve. Efficiency gains and operational measures will not be enough to bring global shipping to net-zero emissions by 2050. Decarbonising shipping is a multi-billion euro project and requires technological advances, including the widespread use of low- or zero-emission fuels such as green hydrogen, methanol and ammonia, most of which are still in the early stages of development.

The 1.5 degree target is wobbling

During the UN negotiations, it became clear what is at stake for the decarbonization of the global economy, including shipping, says Madeline Rose, who was present at the negotiations and works as senior director for climate issues at the environmental organization Pacific Environment: “We had the hottest 4th of July on record. We’ve had floods and heatwaves in China, heatwaves and floods in Spain. We’re seeing everything that climate science has warned us about.”

Rose and other experts have criticized the IMO for not going far enough in its targets. The Paris Climate Agreement of 2015 aims to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels and ideally below 1.5 degrees Celsius. On the one hand, the targets are arbitrary, because any further warming will have consequences for the planet. On the other hand, they have been of central importance for climate policy from the start.

Achieving at least one of the two targets requires reducing emissions in all sectors, from transport to power generation to heavy industry. The IMO’s net-zero target for 2050, as well as near-term milestones, should be enough for industry to do its part to keep warming below 2 degrees, according to an analysis by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT). However, according to another ICCT analysis, the net-zero target would need to be brought forward to around 2040 for the industry to keep up with the plan to keep warming below 1.5 degrees. “We are discouraged and disappointed that the United Nations could not agree on 1.5 degree targets,” said Madeline Rose.

Next, the IMO intends to introduce new measures to help industry achieve the goals it has set itself. This includes a gradual reduction in permitted emissions from fuels, as well as economic measures to put a price on greenhouse gas emissions.

These negotiations may not be easy either: some countries, including China, Argentina and Brazil, have opposed a net-zero target for 2040 in the IMO negotiations, and China has opposed the economic measures under consideration, including one Emissions tax, pronounced.

The shipping industry’s first comprehensive net-zero target isn’t the end of the talks, Comer says, but it “sets the ultimate goal really clear.”

