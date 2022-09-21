LG officially withdrew from the mobile phone market in April last year, and LG, which has brought many surprises and innovations in the past, the legendary scroll-screen mobile phone LG Rollable recently also appeared in South Korea. Let everyone see that LG is still full of creativity at the last moment.

South Korea’s technology YouTube channel Bulls Lab has obtained the LG Rollable scroll screen phone that only internal employees can buy and is not sold on the market through the subscription of its subscribers. The way to open the box is to echo the characteristics of the scroll phone.

▲ The design of sliding open the box on the side, the model on the package will also have the intention of echoing the extension of the fuselage with the opening, which is quite attentive.

The LG Rollable uses the Qualcomm S888 processor, the 6.8-inch AMOLED screen can be expanded into a 3:2 7.4-inch screen, equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, and a built-in 4,500mAh capacity battery, which was considered the flagship at that time. Class specifications, and Rollable also put a camera in the front screen frame, but because of the very small size, the shooting quality is not very good.

▲ The specifications of the LG Rollable were considered flagship grades at the time.





▲ When unfolded, the screen will grow from 6.8 inches to a 3:2 7.4-inch screen.





▲ After the extension, the interface will also adapt to the large screen and become a flat design interface.

▲ The screen frame also has a very small front camera.

▲ The clean back design actually hides a mystery.

The screen wrinkle that everyone is very concerned about, the video also shows that the scroll screen needs considerable softness. The screen itself of the LG Rollable is not very flat. When you touch the screen, you can find that the screen floats, and there are wavy lines at the movement. condition, but Bull Labs says the folds on the LG Rollable don’t really matter unless it’s under certain lighting conditions.





▲ The surface of the scroll screen is still wrinkled, but Bulls Lab said it is not obvious under normal conditions.

In addition, LG pays great attention to the software and hardware of the scroll phone. The LG Rollable adopts an electric scroll. In addition to the software button, the whole system can slide three fingers inward or outward to unfold or retract the screen. The motor of the scroll is also quite powerful. The actual measurement can push about two kilograms of books, and when the screen is blocked by external force, it will automatically retract and a notification prompt will pop up. The overall design is very perfect.

▲ The LG Rollable’s motor can push about two kilograms of books.

▲ When the screen cannot be unfolded by external force, the LG Rollable will automatically retract and pop up the prompt.

The LG Rollable seems to use a crawler-driven retractable structure. There will be sounds and slight vibrations during operation, and the screen LG when folded is not wasted. In addition to the camera and fingerprint reader on the back, the panel will be folded when the screen is folded. It will extend the transparent back on the back and turn it into a small screen on the back. LG has also designed small functions and camera shooting functions. There are screens on the front and back that can be used, which is quite creative.

▲ LG Rollable seems to use a crawler belt-driven telescopic structure.





▲ The screen will extend to the back when stored, and LG has also designed a practical back screen function.

▲ In fact, when the screen is unfolded or retracted, you can see from the back that the screen is pulled out and retracted.

▲ LG also prepared a two-piece protective case.

▲ The volume key, like the rumored LG Velvet 2 Pro, uses an inductive design.

There have been rumors that LG Rollable is about to go on sale before, and it even appeared in the database of telecom companies. From the new video, LG Rollable is not only ready for software and hardware development, but also for packaging. With LG withdrawing from the mobile phone market, the public has no chance to officially meet this mobile phone, which is a big loss for the mobile phone industry!