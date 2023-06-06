The under 35s are not afraid of AI: for young entrepreneurs, the future is in artificial intelligence

Yes to artificial intelligence, Perhaps to ecommerce, definitely no to the brain drain: these, in a nutshell, are the salient points that emerge from the second edition of the Report of the Observatory on Innovation and Digital, entitled Youth, innovation and digital transition and presented in Milan during the Young Innovators Business Forum.

Dal report, promoted by the National Association of Young Entrepreneurs and carried out through 1500 interviews, it is understood that the under 35s are not at all afraid of artificial intelligence, which according to them would represent the prime mover of innovation and the main trend of the ecological and digital transition.

The role of AI in shaping the future

According to Angi’s research, the future for young people is definitely in AIs: 20% of them support it, against 10% of Italians in general, which marks a decisive change of course compared to previous generations, who continue to consider other trends as dominant, such as e-commerce (a trend of the future according to 10% of Italians against 3% of the under 35s). Gabriele Ferrieri, president of Angi, explained that “the potential of artificial intelligence is still considered to be explored and offers new opportunities, as well as space for the contribution of skills and ideas by the new young professionals who will enter the companies”.

Entrance to be done after a proper training and which is one of the most critical phases of the professional career of the youngest: according to them, the role of intermediary between school and the world of work belongs above all to the university (53.7% of the sample thought so), then allo State (51.7%) and only thirdly at companies themselves (40.8% of young people think so).

Two problems: gaining experience and brain drain

Once the road has been found, however, it is difficult to follow it. Or at least start walking it. And Angi’s report illustrates the reasons for the barriers that young workers are facing: according to 64.7% of the under 35s, the main stumbling block is due to the request for minimal experience, which they obviously haven’t had the opportunity to build yet. This is followed by the low propensity of companies to hire (a problem for over 54% of the sample), but also the idea that a graduate is overqualified forwhich represents a significant factor for 38.9% of the under 35s, and understandably the unrewarding economic offers (in 21.2% of cases).

These, all these added together, are the reasons why our country still suffers (and a lot) from the so-called brain drain towards other countries, where opportunities are sought to demonstrate and have your talent recognized. The under 35s have doubts about this: going abroad to work is less and less a choice and more and more a necessity. To compound the matter, the fact that brain drain represents a problem for almost all young people (90% of the sample) against only 70% of Italians in general.

Two opportunities: more sustainability and less gender gap

Beyond this, and once they finally get into the corporate world, the younger ones feel that the sustainability is not just another buzzword but “an inevitable element” to be taken into consideration, also to attract consumers and talents. The first factor considered by the under 35s on this front is the integration of the business model with the principles of sustainability, which is important for 38.7% of young people; to follow (in 31.2% of cases) there is the sustainability of the product throughout its life cycle and also that sustainability is transversal to all company functions and processes, i.e. not just what the company does but also how it does it (important for 19.2% of the interviewees).

And yet, sustainability is not only an environmental issue but also a social one. And the problem of women who are still largely cut off from the world of technology and do not see their role as innovators recognized, it is still a problem. 51.7% of the sample thinks so, a percentage that rises sharply, highlighting the change in sensitivity of the new generations, among the under 35s: almost 70% of them believe that women are little or not recognized at all in the tech world, while only 20.1% believe they are enough.

