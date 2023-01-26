Home Technology The unexpected importance of emails – La Stampa
Technology

When Facebook or Instagram go down we worry but it’s not that serious. When Whatsapp goes down it’s much worse, work chats and friends freeze, our little world seems suspended. When Google went down once it seemed like the beginning of the apocalypse for how many services suddenly became inaccessible, from searches to maps to emails: but luckily it only lasted a few hours.

The case

Libero Mail and Virgilio, reactivation of e-mail accounts started

by Archangel Rociola

Yet nothing seems as impactful as the endless blackout of the Italiaonline, Libero and Virgilio emails. First, because they’ve been out of action for four days, not for a few hours. And then because almost ten million Italians use them. In short, one in four users has been without email since last Sunday. One may think: what will it ever be. And instead these are the moments in which you realize how much information passes through this communication tool every day. But above all, the credentials with which we access many more or less essential services are linked to email, from the bank to Netflix, from the health file to the favorite newspaper. Our email is our digital identity outside the public administration (for which Spid is there).

Internet

Free mail and Virgilio, third day of down. The company: “Services available again in 48 hours”

by Archangel Rociola

These are the moments in which you realize that the world has changed a lot since the computer scientist Ray Tomlison sent himself the first email in history, in 1971: the Arpanet became the Internet, the web arrived, and then social networks , and now the metaverse as well. In short, we have infinite ways to communicate and express ourselves, yet email is always there, perhaps clogged with unwanted messages, but central to our lives. We couldn’t help it. As always, we needed a blackout to light us up.

See also  AMD Ryzen 5000 C-Series Processor Chromebook Compatible Steam Beta Activity

Internet

Libero Mail and Virgilio are down, unable to access e-mail

by Italian Tech editorial staff

The unexpected importance of emails – la Repubblica

