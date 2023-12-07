The United States police warn about a new iPhone feature – USA – International

The police in the United States are warning iPhone and Apple Watch users about a new feature called NameDrop. This feature, included in the iOS 17 update, allows users to exchange contact information by bringing their devices together. However, police departments in Alabama and Ohio have expressed concern that this feature could make users vulnerable to sharing their data with strangers in public places.

The police in Crenshaw County, Alabama, shared a notice about the NameDrop feature on their Facebook page, warning that the tool is activated by default and could allow strangers to obtain a minor’s information automatically. They recommend being careful and deactivating the function on phones. The police in Middletown, Ohio, also urged adults to deactivate the feature on their children’s devices for safety.

However, according to Apple, NameDrop does not work exactly as described by the police. In order to exchange information, the devices must be very close to each other, and users will receive a notification and must actively choose to share their information. It cannot be completed automatically.

As the discussion continues, users are urged to be cautious and consider their privacy and safety when using this new feature on their devices.

Share this: Facebook

X

