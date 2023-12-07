Home » The United States police warn about a new iPhone feature – USA – International
Technology

The United States police warn about a new iPhone feature – USA – International

by admin
The United States police warn about a new iPhone feature – USA – International

The police in the United States are warning iPhone and Apple Watch users about a new feature called NameDrop. This feature, included in the iOS 17 update, allows users to exchange contact information by bringing their devices together. However, police departments in Alabama and Ohio have expressed concern that this feature could make users vulnerable to sharing their data with strangers in public places.

The police in Crenshaw County, Alabama, shared a notice about the NameDrop feature on their Facebook page, warning that the tool is activated by default and could allow strangers to obtain a minor’s information automatically. They recommend being careful and deactivating the function on phones. The police in Middletown, Ohio, also urged adults to deactivate the feature on their children’s devices for safety.

However, according to Apple, NameDrop does not work exactly as described by the police. In order to exchange information, the devices must be very close to each other, and users will receive a notification and must actively choose to share their information. It cannot be completed automatically.

As the discussion continues, users are urged to be cautious and consider their privacy and safety when using this new feature on their devices.

See also  Minecraft reveals Trails & Tales update release date

You may also like

“SEGA March Special Sale” begins! “Sonic Origins・PLUS” and...

The largest creature of all time may have...

PlayStation Plus Premium will fulfill one of its...

Esquire International Chinese Edition Esquire Magazine – Rebirth...

Current rocket launches 2024: All information about the...

A team of college students developed a picture...

Ubiq renames itself Necture and raises 7 million...

Apple patents a Smart Ring as an input...

NASA captured detailed images of the star-forming region...

New update makes navigation even more effective

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy