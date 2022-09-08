Listen to the audio version of the article

The story of the Universe and of the Man who tries to discover it narrated as a beautiful novel of which we do not yet know the last chapter. In Piazza Verdi in Como until September 30, the Volta Foundation in collaboration with the CERN of Geneva, Confindustria Como and the University of Insubria accompanies the visitor through the chapters of this novel thanks to the exhibition “The Code of the Universe” .

Positioned in the center of the hemicycle of the square are 16 photographic panels that tell the results of research, technological development and above all the emotion that physicists feel, and that they transmit to us through images, in being “seekers of knowledge”.

At Cern physicists from all over the world are looking for the elements that are missing to complete their knowledge of the Universe in a continuous succession of scientific discoveries and technological advances with repercussions in various fields, from medicine to the environment, from industry 4.0 to space applications.

The exhibition, which can be explored by booking guided tours with Insubria teachers and students, was inaugurated in the presence of 5 world-renowned Italian scientists and will end with the Researchers’ Night, the initiative promoted by the European Commission since 2005 which it involves thousands of research institutions in all European countries every year. Dissemination activities will be organized for participants of all ages with prominent personalities in the scientific field.

A walk through the photos exhibited in Piazza Verdi allows you to delve into the open questions in modern physics, investigate the role of particle accelerators as powerful microscopes capable of probing the smallest scales of matter and highlight the concrete applications that innovative technologies accelerators have in our daily life. It is therefore open to everyone, young and old, because it speaks of us through photography, an instrument capable of capturing the best efforts to transcend the visible.