Home Technology The universe on display in Como
Technology

The universe on display in Como

by admin
The universe on display in Como

The story of the Universe and of the Man who tries to discover it narrated as a beautiful novel of which we do not yet know the last chapter. In Piazza Verdi in Como until September 30, the Volta Foundation in collaboration with the CERN of Geneva, Confindustria Como and the University of Insubria accompanies the visitor through the chapters of this novel thanks to the exhibition “The Code of the Universe” .

Positioned in the center of the hemicycle of the square are 16 photographic panels that tell the results of research, technological development and above all the emotion that physicists feel, and that they transmit to us through images, in being “seekers of knowledge”.

At Cern physicists from all over the world are looking for the elements that are missing to complete their knowledge of the Universe in a continuous succession of scientific discoveries and technological advances with repercussions in various fields, from medicine to the environment, from industry 4.0 to space applications.

The exhibition, which can be explored by booking guided tours with Insubria teachers and students, was inaugurated in the presence of 5 world-renowned Italian scientists and will end with the Researchers’ Night, the initiative promoted by the European Commission since 2005 which it involves thousands of research institutions in all European countries every year. Dissemination activities will be organized for participants of all ages with prominent personalities in the scientific field.

Find out more

A walk through the photos exhibited in Piazza Verdi allows you to delve into the open questions in modern physics, investigate the role of particle accelerators as powerful microscopes capable of probing the smallest scales of matter and highlight the concrete applications that innovative technologies accelerators have in our daily life. It is therefore open to everyone, young and old, because it speaks of us through photography, an instrument capable of capturing the best efforts to transcend the visible.

You may also like

There will be ‘more than one game’ in...

iPhone 14 Pro Max, first contact with the...

Phantom Freedom is the only planned Cyberpunk 2077...

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix – Trailer

Why Berlusconi on TikTok did not “break all...

Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Editions...

Demuth: “I created Bitpanda so that everyone can...

The Spirit and the Mouse little mouse adventure...

The optical fiber does not feel the crisis...

13th Gen Intel Core Raptor Lake processor specs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy