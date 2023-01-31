Home Technology The unobtainable Playstation 5 appears, giant, in the heart of Rome
The unobtainable Playstation 5 appears, giant, in the heart of Rome

A blow-up of the Play Station 5 was unveiled in the morning in the center of Rome, in via del Corso. The installation, which is part of a company marketing campaign, captured the attention of passers-by who stopped intrigued. “I really hope I can have it soon, but not this one, it wouldn’t fit in my room,” joked a young Dutch tourist. An opportunity for video game enthusiasts to immortalize themselves with a souvenir photo next to one of the best-known consoles globally.

by Luca Pellegrini

