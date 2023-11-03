The unusual role of artificial intelligence in the conflict between Israel and Hamas

They are imperfect. Often easy to recognize for a careful eye. Yet the images generated by Artificial Intelligence have earned an unexpected role in the narrative of the conflict between Israel and Hamas: they have spread a climate of suspicion towards every type of visual information circulating online, whether true or false.

Three days after the Hamas attack on Israeli territories, photos of charred bodies began to circulate on X (formerly Twitter). Some of these were children’s bodies. Some observers, including some American journalists experienced in fighting disinformation, had begun to suspect that the images were fake. Generated by software. And the suspicion spread, emphasized by those who didn’t want to believe those images. To the point of limiting, if not canceling, its emotional impact. It took several days before any doubts about the veracity of those images were dispelled. And ascertain that technology was in no way involved in their creation. But the images of those charred bodies had already broken the wall between the true and the false, between reality and its digital reproducibility. The border may no longer be so clear. As a result, the border no longer existed.

The distorted perception of facts: prairies for propaganda

On the other hand, it must be said that the number of false images on the conflict in the Middle East is currently rather limited. There is little content disseminated, and often they are images used only to spread propaganda. Clearly false images, useless for recounting the events of the war.

But AI has already demonstrated that it can mislead perceptions on social media. The very fact that there is the possibility of creating false images seems to have spread a climate of general suspicion on social media. And this suspicion leads many to doubt everything, even real images. Doubt that changes the very perception of events.

Artificial intelligence experts who in the days following the outbreak of the conflict warned against the use of generative AI tools. They thought that a war as polarizing as the one between Israel and Hamas would lead to a proliferation of false images about horrors and atrocities. They were wrong. The AI ​​would have had a role in the conflict, but of an opposite nature: it would have cast doubt on reality.

In the digital world, everything could be fake

“What happens when virtually everything you see in digital format could be fake?” Bill Marcellino is a behavioral scientist and AI researcher at the Rand Corporation research group, during a press conference last week. His words were reported by the New York Times: “It certainly feels like a sea change in how we trust or distrust information.”

The question remains open. But the conflict in Gaza at the moment shows that the only real impact of AI is that it has radicalized the tendency to want to believe only what one wants to believe. Opening the doors to those who are ready to exploit these perception biases, questioning any type of information contrary to their narrative.

It is true that there are false images. A few days ago a shot of the Atletico Madrid stadium went viral on X. The north curve was completely covered by a Palestinian flag. But that huge flag had been created by one of the AI ​​softwares out there.

The image was far from perfect. But it mattered little. It was spread until it reached 3 million users of the social network before being removed. The analysis of the shares, reported by Wired Us, highlighted that those who spread it did not do so to tell a fact, but to demonstrate closeness to the Palestinian cause, or accuse the stadium of anti-Semitism. Reality on social media isn’t that important. And propaganda has fields to conquer ahead of it.

