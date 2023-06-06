Home » The upcoming features for the Apple Watch at a glance
The upcoming features for the Apple Watch at a glance

Another operating system that Apple presented at WWDC 2023 is watchOS 10. Here you can find out the details of the most important innovations.

As the rumors suggested, widgets are coming to the Apple Watch. These appear by scrolling the digital crown on the watch face and look very similar to the iPhone, iPad and Mac widgets. The widgets shown always show relevant information, which is determined using machine learning. The dial always remains in the background.

For watchOS 10, Apple redesigned some apps. Among other things, the World Clock and the Activities app received a new design. Also, app developers have the opportunity to style their apps with a new layout with quick actions in the corners of the screen. There are also two new dials: a colorful one and one with Snoopy.

Of course, new sports features should not be missing either, starting with improvements in recording bike tours. The Apple Watch can connect to selected bikes via Bluetooth. The watch can also determine the maximum power that can be exerted during a bike workout. On hiking tours, the compass now shows where you last had mobile phone reception. And new hiking maps are coming, but only in the USA for the time being.

watchOS 10 Bike View iPhone

The Health app has also been given several new functions. Apple introduced a new section to track your mental health. This happens via a simple screen with predefined moods on the iPhone or via the Apple Watch. Another focus was on eye health, specifically on reducing myopia. In return, you are regularly reminded to spend time outdoors and to keep a greater distance from screens.

watchOS 10 availability

The final version of watchOS 10 can be downloaded by everyone from autumn. In the meantime, there’s an option to try the developer or public beta. A prerequisite for this is an iPhone with iOS 17.

