Samsung is about to release a new generation of flagship S23 series in San Francisco, USA on February 1, and it is expected that the new version of the OneUI 5.1 system interface will also debut simultaneously, so which products will also be upgraded? Recently, Samsung launched a new feature update log for the Galaxy Watch5, which first revealed the list of mobile phone upgrades that will receive OneUI 5.1.

Samsung announced last weekend that it will launch a new version of the camera controller on the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch4. The zoom control is added to the function of using the watch to remotely control the phone to shoot. It can be zoomed by pinching with two fingers or rotating the bezel. This update has been officially launched on January 16, and users of Watch5 and Watch4 can now check whether they have received the update push.

▲ The update log of Samsung Galaxy Watch5 revealed the preliminary upgrade list of OneUI 5.1.

According to the update log of Galaxy Watch5, in addition to the S23 series that will be pre-loaded with OneUI 5.1, the new features are only supported on flagship models launched after Samsung Galaxy S20 and Z Flip and equipped with One UI 5.1 or later, but Samsung’s mid-range models such as A53 5G, etc. There is also a system upgrade guarantee for the step-by-step machine, and it may be expected that Samsung will have a list with a wider coverage in the future.

OneUI 5.1 preliminary upgrade list