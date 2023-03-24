[The following content is the original text of the information provided by the manufacturer]
The boxed version of “Sonic Origins PLUS” comes with an original bonus!
In addition, as an early purchase bonus, a “special record-shaped soft rubber coaster” will also be presented. Just read the mobile barcode attached to this product, and you can enjoy the BGM of this work.
Don’t miss this opportunity to buy this game and get a rare and limited merchandise!
merchandisecontent at a glance
|
Sonic Origins: Expansion Pack (DLC)
This expansion pack includes this additional element and past DLC
Recommended for players who have purchased “Sonic Origins”!
|
DLC included content
|
price
|
※ “Classic Music Pack” and “Deluxe Fun Pack” are DLCs that will be released in 2022.
|
TWD 270
HKD 74.0
|
Sonic Origins・PLUS (Box Edition)
Contains the full version of the game, all DLC, and boxed limited bonuses!
Recommended for new players who haven’t purchased Sonic Origins yet!
|
Included content
|
price
|
The following items are early purchase bonuses
※ The DLC “Sonic Origins: Expansion Pack” needs to be connected to the Internet to download.
|
TWD 1,090
HKD 298.0
|
“Sonic Origins PLUS” (Download Version)
Contains the full version of the game and all DLCs!
Recommended for new players who haven’t purchased Sonic Origins yet!
|
Recorded contents
|
price
|
|
TWD 1,090
HKD 298.0
※ From the release date of “Sonic Origins PLUS” on June 23, 2023 (Friday), the price of “Sonic Origins” will be reduced to TWD 820/HKD 223, and the DLC “Classic Music Pack” and “Deluxe Fun Pack” will be No longer sold separately.
Introducing the additional elements of this work that have been fully upgraded compared to “Sonic Origins”
The long-awaited “Amy” has been added as an operable character
In response to fans’ expectations, the energetic and cheerful hedgehog girl “Amy” has been added as an operable character in this game. Please look forward to her different adventure experience from Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles!
Knuckles added as playable character for Sonic CD
12 additional GAME GEAR version works
-
Scheduled additional works (all GAME GEAR version)
-
sonic
-
sonic 2
-
sonic chaos
-
sonic triple trouble
-
sonic racing
-
sonic racing 2
-
sonic spinning ball
-
Tails’ Great Adventure
-
sonic maze
-
G Sonic
-
Dr Eggman’s Amazing Machine
-
Tails Air Reconnaissance
-
In addition, improvements such as movement corrections and form adjustments have been made based on the opinions of players.
Product Information
-
Product name: Sonic Origins・PLUS
-
Game platform: PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4／Nintendo Switch／
Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One／Steam ／Epic Games Store
※ Only sold as a download version
-
Release date: Scheduled to be released on June 23, 2023 (Friday)
-
Suggested price: Taiwan TWD 1,090 / Hong Kong HKD 298
-
Game language: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, English, Japanese subtitles / English, Japanese voice
-
Game category: 2D high-speed action game
-
Number of players: 1 to 2 people
-
Sellers: Seya Co., Ltd.
-
Game Rating: Universal