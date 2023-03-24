Seya Co., Ltd. announced that it will release “Sonic Origins PLUS” on June 23, 2023 (Friday). “, and the DLC “Sonic Origins: Expansion Pack” that includes the content of the “PLUS Additional Content Pack”. The 2D high-speed action game “Sonic Origins” includes an upgraded version of 4 initial works called the “Origin” of the “Sonic” series, and this time it officially debuts with a richer upgraded Plus version.

“Sonic Origins PLUS” will be sold in boxed/download versions on PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4/Nintendo Switch, and only in download versions on Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/PC (Steam/Epic Games Store) .

[The following content is the original text of the information provided by the manufacturer]

The boxed version of “Sonic Origins PLUS” comes with an original bonus!

In addition to the game itself, the boxed version of “Sonic Origins PLUS” also comes with an original art book and a Mega Drive-style double-sided outer box paper cover.

In addition, as an early purchase bonus, a “special record-shaped soft rubber coaster” will also be presented. Just read the mobile barcode attached to this product, and you can enjoy the BGM of this work.

Don’t miss this opportunity to buy this game and get a rare and limited merchandise!

merchandise content at a glance Sonic Origins: Expansion Pack (DLC) This expansion pack includes this additional element and past DLC Recommended for players who have purchased “Sonic Origins”! DLC included content price PLUS add-on content pack

→ Added operable characters “Amy”, “Knuckles (“Sonic CD”)”, 12 works in the GAME GEAR version

classic music pack

→ Added music in the museum (“Sonic Spinning Ball”, “Kaotis”, “Sonic 3D Storm” total 73 pieces)

Deluxe Fun Pack

→ Added difficult missions (11 types in total)/Added frame colors (10 types in total)/Characters appeared in the main menu (Sonic, Tails, Dr. Egghead)/Island View View function in the main menu/Added music playback role play ※ “Classic Music Pack” and “Deluxe Fun Pack” are DLCs that will be released in 2022. TWD 270 HKD 74.0 Sonic Origins・PLUS (Box Edition) Contains the full version of the game, all DLC, and boxed limited bonuses! Recommended for new players who haven’t purchased Sonic Origins yet! Included content price Mega Drive Style Double Sided Carton Cover The following items are early purchase bonuses Special record type soft rubber coaster ※ The DLC “Sonic Origins: Expansion Pack” needs to be connected to the Internet to download. TWD 1,090 HKD 298.0 “Sonic Origins PLUS” (Download Version) Contains the full version of the game and all DLCs! Recommended for new players who haven’t purchased Sonic Origins yet! Recorded contents price The main game (“Sonic Origins”)

DLC “Classic Music Pack”

DLC “Deluxe Fun Pack”

DLC “PLUS Additional Content Pack” TWD 1,090 HKD 298.0 ※ From the release date of “Sonic Origins PLUS” on June 23, 2023 (Friday), the price of “Sonic Origins” will be reduced to TWD 820/HKD 223, and the DLC “Classic Music Pack” and “Deluxe Fun Pack” will be No longer sold separately.

Introducing the additional elements of this work that have been fully upgraded compared to “Sonic Origins”

“Sonic Origins” is a digital restoration of the “Origin” “Sonic”, “Sonic CD”, “Sonic 2”, “Sonic 3 & Knuckles” of the “Sonic” series, and additional Works with many new elements. At the same time, it retains the dot matrix style and upgrades it to a form corresponding to large-screen games, bringing players a shocking gaming experience.

And “Sonic Origins” will evolve again through the new DLC “PLUS Additional Content Pack”! The following is a detailed introduction to the new elements added after this upgrade.

The long-awaited “Amy” has been added as an operable character

In response to fans’ expectations, the energetic and cheerful hedgehog girl “Amy” has been added as an operable character in this game. Please look forward to her different adventure experience from Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles!





Knuckles added as playable character for Sonic CD

In “Sonic CD”, one of the included works of “Sonic Origins PLUS”, players will be able to play as Knuckles! In addition, as a new gameplay element, some levels of “Sonic CD” have also added new routes. Please take a look at the Raiders!

12 additional GAME GEAR version works

“Origin” works not included in “Sonic Origins” such as “Sonic Chaos” and “Tarth’s Great Adventure” in the GAME GEAR version will be added. In the GAME GEAR version of “Sonic”, you can also enjoy different stages and songs from those included in the Mega Drive version of “Sonic Origins”. In addition, 2P battles are also available when playing “Sonic Racing”, “Sonic Racing 2”, and “Dr. Eggman’s Amazing Machine”!

Scheduled additional works (all GAME GEAR version) sonic sonic 2 sonic chaos sonic triple trouble sonic racing sonic racing 2 sonic spinning ball Tails’ Great Adventure sonic maze G Sonic Dr Eggman’s Amazing Machine Tails Air Reconnaissance



In addition, improvements such as movement corrections and form adjustments have been made based on the opinions of players.

Product Information