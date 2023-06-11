The UPERFECT UMax 18 in the test, large external and portable monitor

Due to the rapidly increasing popularity of notebooks, interest in so-called portable monitors has also increased significantly.

Portable monitors are essentially notebook displays that have been packed into their own housing and can be easily connected to any end device via USB C / HDMI.

This is extremely useful in many situations, because a second monitor can greatly improve productivity.

This article is about a fairly large “portable” monitor, the UPERFECT UMax 18.

As the name suggests, this is an 18 inch external monitor, ideal for use at home in the office, on the kitchen table or in the hotel room.

Let’s take a look at how good this is, how it works, and if the image quality is any good!

At this point many thanks to UPERFECT for making the UMax 18 available for this test.

Der UPERFECT UMax 18 im Test

At its core, the UMax 18 is a notebook display, which UPERFECT packed with a suitable control board in a suitable housing. A simple principle in itself, but not so easy to implement in practice.

With an 18.5 inch panel, the UMax 18 is a slightly larger model. The case measures 252 x 425 mm and is just 12 mm thick. This makes the monitor thinner than a normal notebook.

A “kickstand” is integrated in the lower part of the housing. This is a bracket that you can fold up to set up. This hanger is made of metal and makes a valuable impression!

However, with this you can only set up the monitor in a “backward” tilted angle.

Interestingly, the UMax 18 also has pilot holes for a VESA mount 75 x 75 mm. You could use the monitor as well as stationary on a monitor arm.

Connections of the UMax 18

The connections of the UMax 18 are somewhat hidden behind the base. So you have to fold out the base to get to the ports (this can also be folded up completely flat if you wish).

There we find:

2x USB C

1x mini HDMI

1x 3.5mm audio output

This in itself is a useful piece of equipment. It’s a bit unfortunate that we only have mini-HDMI, but for reasons of space I can understand the decision. The manufacturer also includes a suitable adapter cable to the normal HDMI connection.

A “one-cable solution”

If your PC/notebook has a USB C port with a display output, you can connect the UPERFECT UMax 18 with a cable.

The monitor is supplied with power and display signal via USB C. If you use the HDMI input, you must also supply the monitor with power via one of the USB C ports.

However, if you also use a USB cable for the power supply, then the monitor can become brighter. More on that later.

Even works with the iPad

I tested the UPERFECT UMax 18 on various Windows notebooks, as well as the Apple MacBook Pro 13 M1. The monitor worked perfectly on all devices.

For fun, I also tested this on an iPad Pro 11 M1 and it worked here too!

Loudspeakers in the UMax 18

There are also two speakers built into the monitor. Unsurprisingly, these are “manageable”.

In general, the sound quality is okay, but the speakers are quite quiet. I’m assuming that your notebook has better speakers. In an emergency, however, these are useful in a quiet environment.

Technical specifications

18.5 inch panel

IPS

Full HD 1920 x 1080 Pixel

300 cd/m² brightness

120 Hz

100 % sRGB

2 speakers 8Ω 1W

sharpness

To put it bluntly, the UMax 18 is not the sharpest monitor. Full HD on 18.5 inches is fine, but not outstanding. How much this is noticeable depends somewhat on your notebook.

If you have a 4K 17 inch notebook, then of course the lower sharpness of the UMax 18 is clearly noticeable. If you have a 17-inch notebook with a full HD panel, the display looks “normal”.

So it depends on what kind of notebook you combine the UMax 18 with.

Brightness, varies depending on the connection

The maximum brightness of the UPERFECT UMax 18 varies depending on the power supply source. If you only connect the monitor with a USB C cable, it will not be as bright as if you use a separate power supply.

Only connected via USB-C, the monitor achieves a maximum brightness of 114 cd/m². This is not much! It can be sufficient for purely indoor use, especially since the UMax 18 is anti-reflective, but in difficult environments you need a separate power supply.

With their help, the monitor still achieves up to 239.5 cd/m². This isn’t overwhelming either, but sufficient for most situations.

color space coverage

In my test, the UPERFECT UMax 18 achieved 97% sRGB color space coverage, 75% AdobeRGB and 76% DCI-P3.

These are more than solid numbers that we can’t complain about.

Only the factory calibration is a bit wild. No problem for normal work, here the image looks very appropriate, but the UPERFECT UMax 18 is only suitable to a limited extent for “color-critical” tasks.

Contrast

When it comes to the contrast, there is little that is exciting to report. We have an IPS panel and like most IPS panels, the UMax 18 comes in at +- 1000:1. Actually, I could measure 920:1.

power supply

Basically, you have two options for supplying the UPERFECT UMax 18 with power. You can supply it with power and data at the same time via USB C or you can use the second USB C port for a separate power connection.

As a second power source you can use a USB Power Delivery charger or a USB A to C cable.

With a pure “one cable USB C connection” the monitor requires a maximum of 6.42W. With an additional power source, it can absorb up to 11.32W. This is quite a bit more and also explains the higher maximum brightness well.

Conclusion

A second monitor can massively increase productivity! This also applies or even especially to the notebook users among you.

The UPERFECT UMax 18 is an interesting option here due to its price and size. 18.5 inches is a decent size and the price of around €250 seems fair to me.

Especially since the monitor is also wonderfully slim and the stand with “kickstand” works well. For stationary use, we even have VESA mount compatibility.

In terms of quality, the monitor is good so far, if not exceptional. We have a Full HD resolution, IPS panel with decent contrasts, 97% sRGB color space and a maximum brightness of 240 cd/m².

However, we can only achieve the latter with an “external” power supply. If you only use a USB C cable for the connection, the brightness is reduced to 114 cd/m².

I might have wished for a little more brightness, but this is fine for indoor use. There are plus points for the 120Hz, which makes the picture appear very smooth. The use was generally very unproblematic and worked perfectly with my Windows notebooks as well as MacBook Pro.

In short, if you are looking for a larger semi-portable monitor for flexible and productive work and the Full HD resolution is enough for you, then the UPERFECT UMax 18 is a decent model.