The US and Japanese versions of “Apex Legends M (Apex Legends Mobile)” (iOS / Android) were officially announced today (1) and are expected to end operations on May 1, 2023. The official pointed out that Respawn’s goal is to continue to provide players with excellent games. However, after ushering in a strong start, “Apex Heroes M” has not reached the standard in terms of content rhythm, quality and quantity. Because of this, after several months of cooperation with the development partners, they jointly decided to stop operating this mobile game. It is worth mentioning that the Taiwan version of the official has not yet released relevant announcements.

The official pointed out that “Apex Heroes M”, which is specially made for mobile devices, is loyal to the original flavor, not only in the sharp sci-fi sense of panoramic perspective, but also in the damaged cracks on the asphalt road, mottled rust on the walls, etc., which restore the online game version. The well-known artistic texture. There are also simplified control methods specially designed for mobile devices, such as running, shoveling, jumping over walls and other actions in one button; when operating the zipline, you only need to press the jump button twice; and the convenient Voice prompt function… and more. Restore the game experience and create new operations, which can make old players feel familiar at the same time, and can also make new players quickly and easily get started; so that players have a battle royale competitive mobile game with smoother operation, smoother action, and faster rhythm experience.

The official stated that despite the disappointment, they are still quite proud of this game, and at the same time thank the community players for their continued support, and believe that this is the right decision for the players. The Respawn and Apex Legends teams remain excited about the mobile platform and look forward to new opportunities to serve players on the platform in the future.

The official also banned the use of cash for in-app purchases at 1 pm Pacific Standard Time on January 31, and the game was removed from the online store. During this period, players can spend existing Syndicate Gold to experience the full game, and the official is expected to stop operations in all regions at 4 pm on May 1, 2023.

